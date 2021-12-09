Bitcoin and Ethereum forecasts, will the US adopt them in 2022?

According to the recent Bloomberg Crypto Outlook titled ‘Global Cryptocurrencies 2022 Outlook‘, next year the United States will embrace cryptocurrencies from a regulatory point of view also incentivized by the ban on China.

According to this forecast, bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH), if they overcome a possible fall in demand in the course of 2022, they could be much more widely adopted by overcoming “most of the fluctuations, such as the 2021 correction close to 50%” .

This could happen, according to Bloomberg analysts, also thanks to “a certain normalization of equity market returns and a continuing decline in US Treasury yields”, which could make bitcoin and ethereum shine in portfolios.

It will be like this? It must be said that Bloomberg in the first part of 2021 had shot it big, stating that by the end of the year bitcoin prices could have reached 400 thousand USD. In the following months, he corrected the shot and estimated a price of 100,000 by the end of the year, while in this latest analysis, which closes 2021 and opens 2022, it is kept even more limited between 40,000 and 70,000 dollars. While for the next year he estimates that USD 50 thousand could be a good support and 100 thousand resistance.

Bitcoin in the first part of the new year

Having said that, Bloomberg, net of the corrections, sees a fundamentally bullish situation that could strengthen over the next year, because BTC has overcome the ban on China and the problems with energy consumption, improving the basis of the benchmark, “as evidenced by the recovery of the price since it hit bottom in July “.

After moving most of its mining operations to safer locations in the United States and Canada, and bitcoin’s use of clean energy, Bloomberg sees “a renewed bull market, particularly since the July low of around $ 30,000. “.

Ethereum forecast for 2022

As for the ethereum forecasts for 2022, it should be noted that the burning adopted in August is burning an increasing quantity of ETH which has now by far exceeded the number of ether minted monthly.

If the increase in supply is added to this physiological decline in supply, Bloomberg assumes a price in the first part of 2022 that fluctuates between 4,000 and 5,000 USD.

For Bloomberg, however, $ 2,000 is seen as strong support and $ 4,000 as a pivot for 2022.

Cryptocurrencies and the stock market compared

Also according to Bloomberg, cryptocurrencies could take an edge on the stock market next year.

“The divergent strength with respect to the stock market and the support from the strong drawdown of 2021, may lay the groundwork for further appreciation of cryptocurrency prices in 2022,” analysts write in the crypto Outlook.

“Compared to general stocks, which have not had a 10% correction since the Black Swan of 2020, the cryptocurrency market could have a relative advantage in 2022”.

Bitcoin and Ethereum, in particular, could be in transition to higher value trades.

The decrease in supply is a key attribute shared by the two main cryptocurrencies. Digital assets, in the early days of adoption and migration into investment portfolios, may have an advantage over a

extended stock market, at risk of wobbling, particularly when the

Federal Reserve reduces liquidity.

