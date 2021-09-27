Bitcoin and Ethereum gain traction, Altcoins rise

The price of bitcoin started a new hike above $ 44,000.

started a new hike above $ 44,000. Ethereum rallied above USD 3,100, XRP it is still below USD 1.00.

rallied above USD 3,100, it is still below USD 1.00. UNI it earned 35% and surpassed $ 25.

Bitcoin price has formed a support base above the USD 40,600 and USD 40,800 levels. As a result, BTC started a new rise and broke through the main USD 43,500 resistance. Currently (04:28 UTC) it is trading above USD 44,000 and could face hurdles close to USD 45,000.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins are showing positive signs. ETH rose nearly 10% and broke through the USD 3,100 level. XRP traded above USD 0.950 but is still below USD 1.00 resistance. ADA could gain momentum once it breaks above the USD 2.32 level.

Bitcoin price

After another drop, the bitcoin price found support near the USD 40,800 zone. BTC has formed a support base near USD 41,000 and has recently started a new rise. There was a clear break above the USD 43,200 and USD 43,500 resistance levels. The price also broke above the USD 44,000 level but remained below USD 44,500. The main weekly resistance is near the USD 45,000 level.

On the downside, immediate support is near USD 43,500. The next key support is now forming near USD 43,200, below which the price could revisit the USD 42,000 support.

Ethereum price

The price of Ethereum began a sharp rise above the USD 3,000 and USD 3,050 resistance levels. ETH even broke above USD 3,100 and is now facing resistance near USD 3,150. If the price rises above USD 3,150 and USD 3,200, it could extend its rally in the short term.

In the event of a downward correction, the price could find support near USD 3,050. Major support is now forming near the USD 3,000 level.

Price of ADA, LTC, DOGE, and XRP

Cardano (ADA) it remained stable above the USD 2.12 and USD 2.10 levels. It is back above USD 2.20. On the upside, the bulls are facing hurdles near USD 2.32. The main breakout zone for a major rise is near the USD 2.50 level.

Litecoin (LTC) gained the pace for a new move above the USD 150 level. Immediate resistance is near the USD 155 level. The main resistance is near the USD 165 level, above which the bulls could test the USD 188 level. On the downside, the USD 142 level is decent support.

Dogecoin (DOGE) it is showing positive signs above the USD 0.200 level. However, the bulls are facing resistance near USD 0.212. The next key resistance is near USD 0.220, above which the price could rise towards the USD 0.232 level in the short term.

The price of XRP it is recovering and is trading above the USD 0.950 pivot level. Immediate resistance is near the USD 0.988 level. The key breakout zone is close to USD 1.00. A close above USD 1.00 could start a steady rise towards USD 1.05 and USD 1.12. Otherwise, the price may revisit USD 0.900.

Other altcoin markets today

Many altcoin increased by more than 10%, including PERP, UNI, SUSHI, XDC, CRV, XEC, AAVE, REN, DYDX, MINA, COMP, SNX and EGLD. Of these, DYDX gained 50% and broke above the USD 20 level, while UNI is now trading above USD 25.

Overall, the bitcoin price is trading in a positive zone above USD 43,500. If BTC exceeds USD 44,500 and USD 45,000, it could accelerate further in the next few sessions.

