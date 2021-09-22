Bitcoin and Ethereum, here is the Novogratz analysis

Former hedge fund manager and investor of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) Michael Novogratz claimed that the cryptocurrency market will be in “good shape” as long as Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) will hold above important levels.

What happened

Novogratz, founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTC: BRPHF), told CNBC on Tuesday that the key levels to watch in the near term are $ 40,000 for the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and $ 2,800 for Ethereum, the world’s second-largest digital currency. market.

“As long as they hold, I think the market will be in good shape; I see nothing but engagement and activity from our investor clients and our corporate clients, ”added Novogratz.

Because it is important

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices fell on Monday amid a general market sell-off triggered by fears that the Chinese property development firm’s debt crisis China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF) could lead to its collapse and trigger a financial contagion.

The prospects for greater regulation of the cryptocurrency industry have also weighed on digital currencies.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has lost 10.7% of its value and Ethereum has left 15.8% on the ground.

Many other observers are also bullish on Bitcoin and Ethereum despite the general sell-off of the market: the well-known cryptocurrency analyst said recently. Michaël van de Poppe believes the two digital currencies are poised for an “explosive” fourth quarter.

Price movement

At the time of publication, Bitcoin was down nearly 1% daily to $ 42,081.82 and Ethereum was down 4.3% to $ 2,863.76.