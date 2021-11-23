Bitcoin and Ethereum holders remain optimistic

Source: AdobeStock / Pintau Studio

According to the on-chain indicators analyzed by Kraken Intelligence, the holder long-term (LTH) is of bitcoin (BTC) that of ethereum (ETH) are still optimistic about changes in price in the short term of the two cryptocurrencies.

According to Kraken’s November on-chain recap on the two cryptocurrencies, despite reaching all-time highs in early November, both BTC and ETH are still a long way from reaching what has historically been considered “overbought” territory.

Ethereum Z-score MVRV

In particular for ETH, the conclusion that the asset is not yet overbought was reached by observing the so-called Z-score from market value to realized value (MVRV).

In this formula, the Z-score is a measure of the difference between a value and the mean of a group, measured in standard deviations. Furthermore, the market value (MV) is what we usually call the market capitalization of the asset, while the realized value (RV) is the price of each unit of BTC or ETH, when it was last moved multiplied. for the number of tokens in circulation.

Analysts typically consider a reading above 5 as “overbought” and a reading below 1 as “oversold”. According to Kraken’s calculations, ETH’s Z MVRV score is currently at 2.56, or roughly halfway between the overbought and oversold levels.

According to the exchange’s internal research team, this shows that ETH “still has the momentum” to increase further, relative to its current price. History also shows that ETH has “a lot more momentum” this time around, compared to the last time it hit all-time highs in May of this year.

Furthermore, the Kraken report states that at the time, the MVRV Z-score was about double what it is now.

MVRV Z-Score and ETH Price:

Source: Kraken Intelligence

Reserve Risk of Bitcoin

Moving on to bitcoin, Kraken looked at another on-chain metric, known as Reserve Risk, and determined that bitcoin also remains well below overbought levels.

The Reserve Risk indicator is derived by dividing the price of bitcoin by the so-called “Bank HODL”, a measure of the opportunity cost of holding BTC rather than selling over the life of the bitcoin network. According to the indicator, bitcoin’s Reserve Risk is now “significantly below” the level of the last all-time high in May.

Like the Z MVRV score for ETH, bitcoin’s Reserve Risk also signals that the price has “room to rise” before reaching overbought territory, Kraken wrote.

Reserve Risk and BTC price:

Source: Kraken Intelligence

In conclusion, the report noted that the supply of BTC and ETH on exchanges is at multi-year lows, which suggests that holders are convinced of their positions. However, he also warned that sentiment can change rapidly and corrections are an inevitable part of the market.

Meanwhile, on a slightly more bearish note, on-chain analytics firm Coin Metrics wrote in its latest report that the crypto market could see selling pressure build.

The firm wrote, “Short-term market pressure may increase due to changing macroeconomic conditions,” citing soaring US bond yields as an example. Furthermore, the company recalled that when the “risk-free” rate, which can be obtained from bonds, increases, this could have a negative impact on the assets, with a higher perceived risk like cryptocurrencies.

On Tuesday at 14:44 UTC, BTC is trading at USD 56,777, down 2.4% over the past 24 hours and nearly 11% over the past seven days. At the same time, ETH is trading at USD 4,204, down nearly 1% in one day and 8.2% in the week.

