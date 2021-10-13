Bitcoin and Ethereum in red, Binance Coin rebound

Bitcoin price

The price of Bitcoin it fluctuated in red on Tuesday and has finished at – $ 1.501.

The 1D (1 day) BTC chart below from TradingShot shows Bitcoin potentially capable of painting a giant cup and handle pattern. If this pattern is realized, it could be the kind of momentum structure that will drive BTC’s price to $ 100k and potentially beyond.

It will be crucial for the bulls to keep the level 0.786 fib to complete this model. If this is truly what’s forthcoming for bitcoin market participants, it could be a brilliant 2021 close for the bulls.

If bearish traders want to destroy bullish dreams they will want to send the price below the .618 fib level [$50.964,30] and possibly under $ 50k.

The Fear and Greed index is 70 Greed and -8 from Tuesday’s reading of 78.

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 54,704- $ 58,165 and the 7-day range is $ 50,715- $ 58-065. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 11,426- $ 64,804.

The price of BTC on this date in 2020 was $ 11,426.

The average price of bitcoin for the past 30 days is $ 47,985.

Bitcoin [-2.61%] closed the daily candle on Tuesday with a value of 55,967 dollars and in red figures.

Ethereum analysis

The Battle of Ether al $ 3.5k level is more than legendary at this point.

ETH’s 1D (1 day) chart below from Evelynn56454 shows Ether right between the support resistance [$2.772] and the resistance above $ 3,978.

If the bulls can push the price of ETH to the second resistance on the chart [$4.384], the bulls will be responsible for the price action with a blue sky breakout coinciding with a new all-time high of Ether.

Conversely, if Ether bears can send the price down to the second support resistance [$1,717], they will have control of the momentum.

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 3,426- $ 3,546 and the 7-day price range is $ 3,375- $ 3,668. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 365.41- $ 4,352.11.

The price of Ether on this date last year was $ 381.17.

The 30-day average price of ETH is $ 3,283.

Tuesday, Ether [-1,58%] closed the daily candle at 3,489 dollars and in red.

Binance Coin Analysis

Binance Coin’s price has dropped with most of the market early in the daily session on Tuesday, but it has bounced during the second 12-hour candle of the day.

The BNB / USDT 1D (1 day) chart below from KlejdiCuni shows that BNB may be headed for a potential upside breakout with a higher target for bulls at the top of the $ 590 range.

After holding the support at the $ 290 level in September and maintaining a long-term trend through May, the bears will need to break this level or risk giving the BNB bulls a further upside.

The range of 24 hour BNB price is $ 394.91- $ 446.35 and the 7 day one is $ 394.91- $ 449.81. Binance Coin’s 52-week price range is $ 26.27- $ 684.83.

BNB’s price on this date last year was $ 30.69.

The average price of BNB over the past 30 days is $ 400.27.

Binance Coin [+7.5%] closed the daily candle on Tuesday with a value of $ 444.4 and in green figures for the second consecutive day.