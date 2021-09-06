Bitcoin and Ethereum in the eye of the bullish storm; Square possible leader

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com.

Weather conditions tend to be calm before hurricanes, monsoons or violent storms arrive. The origins of the saying “the calm before the storm” date back to 1601. The phrase is found in the work of Lewis Machin and Gervase Markham The mute knight.

This saying seems to describe cryptocurrency markets excellently when there are only four months left until the end of 2021. After trading highs of $ 65,520 on April 14 and $ 4,406.50 in May, and collapsed to more than half of those levels. and then they saw a recovery. With Bitcoin hovering around $ 50,000 and Ethereum at $ 3,940 at the end of last week, this may just be a lull before crypto fever sets in again.

The detractors of the asset class continue to declare its end. Last week, John Paulson, the investor who made billions on the 2008 housing crisis, declared that crypto is a “bubble worthless“. Advocates estimate that the price of Bitcoin will rise to $ 100,000 by the end of 2021. Some expect Ethereum to reach a level of between $ 8,000 and $ 10,000 per token this year.

The bottom line is that cryptocurrency leaders are currently in the eye of a bullish or bearish storm, depending on your point of view.

Bullish price action as major cryptocurrencies consolidate below all-time highs

At the end of last week, Bitcoin was back above $ 50,000, while Ethereum was hovering around $ 4,000 per token. Since the low of the end of June, the trend of both major crypto is upwards.

The September chart shows a higher low in late July than in late June and stable gains from 26 July to early September. The latest high came last Friday at the $ 51,260 level.

The was close to $ 4,000 per token on September 3, more than double the June and July lows.

Ethereum attracts more interest, but Bitcoin remains strong

At its most recent high, Bitcoin saw a 77.8% recovery from its bottom on June 21. Ethereum did better, with a jump of nearly 136%.

The market has adopted the Ethereum protocol in recent months. Ethereum is more versatile than Bitcoin, as it processes transactions faster than crypto number 1. Also, in a world worried about climate change, Ethereum consumes less energy, making it a greener crypto.

Meanwhile, on Friday, September 3, Bitcoin was still the leader of the asset class. At a level of $ 50,600, its market cap is $ 951.745 billion, 41.6% of the asset class’s capitalization. At $ 3,970 per token, Ethereum has a market capitalization of $ 465.277 billion, or 20.3% of the total.

Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to be dominant, with 61.9% of the market cap. Cardano (ADA), with a capitalization of 96.074 billion dollars which represents only 4.2% of the total. The value of is one tenth of Bitcoin and about one fifth of Ethereum.

The number of tokens continues to rise, market capitalization above $ 2 trillion

Despite the price action of cryptocurrencies, the barrage of new tokens arriving in the asset class continues. At the end of last week, there were just over 11,600 tokens in cyberspace.

At the end of the second quarter of 2021, the number stood at 10,725. As of December 31, 2020, there were 8,153. So far, in 2021, the number has grown by 42.25%. Meanwhile, at $ 2.291 trillion, the market capitalization of all crypto is nearly 200% higher than at $ 767.482 billion at the end of last year. Bitcoin’s market cap is now higher than the value of the entire asset class at the end of December 2020.

Levels to watch for Bitcoin and Ethereum futures

Bitcoin and Ethereum seem poised to challenge the all-time highs of April and May in the coming weeks and months. Technically, both have seen parabolic bull runs, brutal corrections, consolidations and rebounds.

While the markets of many asset classes can take months or years to cycle through the price cycle, for crypto this process seems to happen in the blink of an eye.

The evolution of the crypto revolution or fintech can be defined fast-tech.

The chart above shows the critical levels for Bitcoin: $ 28,800 on the downside and $ 65,520 on the upside. The current trend favors a run towards the highs rather than another test of the lows.

For Ethereum, support is at $ 1697.75 and resistance at $ 4,406.50 per token. Ethereum was testing the $ 4,000 level at the end of last week. The odds point to a new high for Ethereum before Bitcoin rises to new records.

Keep an eye out for Square – the company could become a leader in the asset class

At a cryptocurrency conference this summer, Square (NYSE 🙂 founder Jack Dorsey admitted his support for Bitcoin, stating:

“It reminds me of the early days of the internet”.

In early June 2021, Dorsey said:

“Bitcoin definitely changes everything… I don’t think there is anything more important in my life to work on”.

Dorsey is a pioneer of tech: As Square’s co-founder and CEO (has the same role at Twitter (NYSE :)), Dorsey is at the helm of two publicly traded companies with a combined market cap of $ 175 billion. at the end of last week. Although TWTR, the social company, has a more prominent profile, SQ, the payment company, is worth more than double.

Square is working on an open platform that will create a decentralized marketplace for Bitcoin, with applications for other major crypto. Dorsey admits that custody and security are the asset class’s Achilles heel. SQ is perfectly positioned to solve the problem and Dorsey in a tweet spoke of a “new hardware wallet for #Bitcoin. “

The chart shows the rise of the SQ stock from its opening price of $ 11.20 in November 2015 to its recent high of $ 289.23 in August 2021. At $ 269.74 at the end of last week, probably there they will be higher peaks on the horizon.

The bullish trend in cryptocurrencies and Square’s efforts to solve the custody and security problem likely place the company at the forefront of companies benefiting from the continued growth of the asset class.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies were in the eye of a bullish storm in the course of consolidation after declining from all-time highs. As the end of 2021 approaches, the cyclone appears to be passing and bullish winds are blowing again.