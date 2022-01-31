Bitcoin and Ethereum in trouble, important altcoins in decline

Bitcoin’s price failed to stay above the USD 38,000 resistance.

Ethereum trudged close to USD 2,650, XRP settled below USD 0.60.

AVAX, MATIC and LUNA are down 8% -13%.

Bitcoin’s price attempted a close above the USD 38,000 resistance zone but failed and fell below USD 37,000 within hours today. Currently (04:21 UTC) it is trying to recover above USD 37,000.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins are also moving lower. ETH peaked near USD 2,650 and dipped below USD 2,550. XRP is down 5% and is trading below USD 0.60. ADA is struggling to stay above the USD 1.00 support zone.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After a key rejection above USD 38,500, Bitcoin’s price began a downward correction. BTC traded below the USD 37,500 pivot level and is now struggling to stay above the USD 37,000 level. Immediate support is near the USD 36,500 level. The next major support is near USD 36,000, below which the price could accelerate further down.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the USD 37,500 level. The next major resistance is near USD 38,000, above which the price could gain bullish momentum.

The price of Ethereum

The Ethereum price failed to break out of the USD 2,650 resistance zone. ETH started a new decline below the USD 2,600 level. It is now trading near the USD 2,500 level. On the downside, initial support is near the USD 2,500 level. The next major support is near USD 2,450, below which the price could retest USD 2,320.

In the event of a new rise, the price could face resistance near the USD 2,600 level. The main weekly resistance is forming near USD 2,650.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) again failed to break out of the USD 1.08 resistance. There has been a new decline and the price is now trading close to USD 1.02. The main support is near USD 1.00, below which there is a risk of a major decline.

Binance coin (BNB) failed to test the USD 400 pivot level and started a new decline. BNB is trading below USD 375 and may even drop below USD 365. The next key support is at USD 355.

Solana (SOL) is down 5% and is trading near the USD 90 pivot level. In the event of a break down, the price could continue to fall towards USD 80. The next major support is near the USD 75 level.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is still holding the USD 0.135 support. If the bulls fail to protect the $ 0.135, the price could fall towards the $ 0.125 support. Conversely, it could move up towards the USD 0.150 resistance.

The price of XRP is down 5% and is trading below the USD 0.60 level. Immediate support is near the USD 0.58 level. The key support is at USD 0.55, below which the price could possibly test USD 0.50.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins fell 5%, including LUNA, DOT, AVAX, MATIC, SHIB, CRO, UNI, NEAR, ALGO, FTM, XLM, and HBAR. Of these, LUNA fell nearly 13% and is trading below USD 45, and also fell 37% in a week.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is moving lower towards the USD 36,500 zone. If BTC fails to stay above USD 35,500, there could be a stronger drop in the near term.

