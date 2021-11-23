Bitcoin and Ethereum in trouble, Rally of SAND and EGLD

Bitcoin’s price has started a new decline after struggling near USD 58,500.

Ethereum is struggling below USD 4,200, XRP is consolidating above USD 1.00.

SAND gained 31% and EGLD nearly 16%.

Bitcoin price attempted a recovery wave above the USD 58,000 level. However, BTC failed to gain strength and struggled above USD 58,500. As a result, there was a new bearish reaction, and the price is currently (04:58 UTC) trading below USD 57,000.

Furthermore, most of the major altcoins are showing bearish signs. ETH is trading below USD 4,200 and may continue to move lower. XRP is still above USD 1.00, but it is facing many obstacles. ADA is moving lower towards USD 1.80.

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After struggling to break out of the USD 58,500 level, bitcoin’s price has started a new decline. BTC traded below the USD 57,500 and USD 57,000 support levels. On the downside, initial support is near USD 56,200. The first major support is near USD 55,500, below which there is a risk of a decline below USD 55,000.

On the upside, the price could face resistance near USD 58,000. The first major hurdle is near the USD 58,500 level, above which the price could rise steadily.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price failed to stay above USD 4,350 and trimmed gains. ETH traded below the USD 4,250 and USD 4,200 levels. It is now consolidating near USD 4,150 and there could be further losses towards USD 4,050. The main support is near USD 4,000, below which bears could gain strength.

On the upside, the price may struggle to break out of the USD 4,250 level. The first key resistance is near USD 4,350, above which the price could gain strength.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, SHIB and XRP

Cardano (ADA) struggled to break out of the USD 1.85 resistance zone. There was a new drop below the USD 1.82 level. The price is now approaching the USD 1.78 level. If the bears stay in action, the price could extend the losses towards USD 1.70.

Binance coin (BNB) has started a new decline below the USD 575 level. It is approaching the USD 550 support zone. Further losses could perhaps open the door for a move towards USD 520. On the upside, the bulls could struggle near USD 580.

Solana (SOL) is consolidating near the USD 220 level. Immediate resistance is near the USD 225 level. The main resistance is near USD 232, above which the price may rise steadily in the coming sessions.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is stuck near the USD 0.000045 level. Immediate support is near the USD 0.0000432 level. The next major support is near the USD 0.0000425 level, below which the price may drop towards the USD 0.000040 level.

The price of XRP has remained stable above the USD 1.00 support zone. It is now consolidating near the USD 1.05 level. If a bullish reaction occurs, the price could rise towards USD 1.12. The next key resistance is near the $ 1.15 level.

More altcoin markets today

Some altcoins are up more than 8%, including AMP, VGX, SAND, XDC, CRV, LRC, EGLD, MANA, ENJ and ATOM. Among them, SAND rose 31%, surpassing the USD 5.00 level, while EGLD exceeded USD 510. Additionally, AMP gained 44% and broke above the $ 0.07 level. Meanwhile, IOTX, KSM, and STX all fell more than 4%.

Overall, the bitcoin price is struggling to recover above USD 58,500. If BTC extends losses below USD 55,500, there could be a steeper decline towards USD 52,000.