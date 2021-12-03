News

Bitcoin and Ethereum lose more than 10%

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 57 1 minute read

For an approaching Black Friday 2021, there is a Black Tuesday taking place today for the cryptocurrency market. The main tokens, in fact, are recording heavy losses, which even exceed 10% in the case of Ethereum.

At the time of this writing, the Bitcoin is trading at $ 59,671.20, 9.45% less than yesterday’s surveys and down 12.32% compared to seven days ago.

As we said above, too Ethereum loses, 10.92% to 4,211.83 Dollars, while on a weekly basis the decline was 12.41%.

Various alt-coins are also growing, including Solana (which loses 8.86% at $ 220.56), Cardano (-10.87% at $ 1.85), Polkdaot (-15.07% at 39, $ 76), Dogecoin (-10.83% to $ 0.2343), and SHIBA NU (-8.36% to $ 0.00004828).

Last week, after Tim Cook’s statements on cryptocurrencies, the market had registered a timid rebound and Ethereum had recorded a new all-time high at 4,764.55 Dollars.

According to the findings of CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization is $ 2,420,228,122.204. The next few hours are to be kept under control as there may be other developments: the certain thing, however, is that at the time we are writing the drops are widespread and important, and as always we will keep you updated.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 57 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The fantasy movie on TV: “Hercules

September 16, 2021

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who bathe their children “only when you see the dirt”

October 11, 2021

The official poster for The Tender Bar, the Prime Video film with Ben Affleck • Universal Movies

October 24, 2021

Sofia Vergara talks about her battle against cancer

August 30, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button