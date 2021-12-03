Bitcoin and Ethereum lose more than 10%

For an approaching Black Friday 2021, there is a Black Tuesday taking place today for the cryptocurrency market. The main tokens, in fact, are recording heavy losses, which even exceed 10% in the case of Ethereum.

At the time of this writing, the Bitcoin is trading at $ 59,671.20, 9.45% less than yesterday’s surveys and down 12.32% compared to seven days ago.

As we said above, too Ethereum loses, 10.92% to 4,211.83 Dollars, while on a weekly basis the decline was 12.41%.

Various alt-coins are also growing, including Solana (which loses 8.86% at $ 220.56), Cardano (-10.87% at $ 1.85), Polkdaot (-15.07% at 39, $ 76), Dogecoin (-10.83% to $ 0.2343), and SHIBA NU (-8.36% to $ 0.00004828).

Last week, after Tim Cook’s statements on cryptocurrencies, the market had registered a timid rebound and Ethereum had recorded a new all-time high at 4,764.55 Dollars.

According to the findings of CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization is $ 2,420,228,122.204. The next few hours are to be kept under control as there may be other developments: the certain thing, however, is that at the time we are writing the drops are widespread and important, and as always we will keep you updated.