Bitcoin and Ethereum may have found lows

Source: Adobe / Augustas Cetkauskas

Since the prices of bitcoin (BTC) ed ethereum (ETH) have been locked in a tight range for most of this year, some analysts argue that the two may have found lows or will soon – but with words of caution against the premature rally.

Bitcoin: From the bottom to 100,000 USD

“Bitcoin is more likely forming a floor rather than a ceiling,” wrote Mike McGlone, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, in his latest report. More precisely, the price could form a low of around USD 30,000 again. This level “has been an underlying floor of the market since the initial breach of what was the resistance in early 2021,” according to the analyst.

Specific range traders may be disappointed, he said, explaining that:

“Holders of short positions looking to recover or those of new long positions waiting for $ 30,000 may be disappointed, and the resistance of $ 60,000 appears less lasting than in November.”

This period of consolidation could end with the path of least resistance pointing higher, McGlone noted.

He added that bitcoin’s next key threshold could be the much discussed and long-predicted $ 100,000.

Meanwhile, a technical analyst from the investment research firm FundstratMark Newton, opined that BTC could bottom out in the coming months, stating that there is a “good chance” that the low for the coin will arrive within the spring months, Bloomberg reported.

However, it is not yet time to go bullish as “this small two-week rebound may still be premature in expecting a new medium-term rally to have begun,” for Newton.

Bulls should keep an eye on the price moving above $ 40,000, he said, adding that a drop below $ 35,511 would lead to a test of $ 32,950.

“Until $ 40,000 is crossed on a daily close, it remains in a downward pattern, and it is difficult to rule out further technical weakness,” Newton cautioned.

Analysts on Ethereum

Meanwhile, ETH’s fundamentals are similar to those of bitcoin, according to McGlone:

“The bullish fundamentals are intact, and the technical guidance has been straightforward, with buyers benefiting at around $ 2,000 and sellers at around $ 4,000. It’s a question of how long a period of consolidation is within an enduring bull market.” .

He further said that ethereum may be on the way to repeat last summer, which means revisiting around $ 1,700. Then, when the weaker leveraged long positions were purged, the analyst said, there was a new high around $ 4,800 in November. “Ethereum approaching the lower end of its range has greater risks for shorts than longs,” McGlone concluded.

At 8:19 UTC, BTC is trading at $ 38,028, after appreciating 2% in one day and one week. At the same time, ETH is trading at $ 2,843, after climbing 6% in the past 24 hours and 18% in 7 days.

_______

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

_______

To know more:

– Will Bitcoin reach USD 93,000 this year?

– USD 100K for Bitcoin ‘Hopium’ Now Moved to Mid-2022

– Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Predictions for 2022

– How could the global economy affect crypto?

– Fiat Fears Intensify as Turkey’s Inflation Runs Wild; Citizens Turn to Bitcoin, Tether

– Another Case for Bitcoin as Lebanon Reportedly Targets Depositors’ Fiat