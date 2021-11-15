Bitcoin and Ethereum move higher, LEO and CRO Rally

The price of Bitcoin it moves up towards $ 66,500.

Bitcoin’s price formed a base above the USD 63,500 level and started a new rise. BTC It has broken out of the $ 65,500 resistance and is currently (04:30 UTC) facing the $ 66,000 resistance. A close above this level could trigger a steady rise over the next period.

Furthermore, most of the major altcoins are showing positive signs. ETH it is gaining momentum and may even rise above $ 4,750. XRP is stable above USD 1.20 but is facing resistance near USD 1.22. ADA could struggle near the $ 2.12 resistance.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After a downward correction, the price of bitcoin has started a new rise above $ 64,000. BTC gained pace above the $ 65,000 level and may continue to rise. On the upside, the price is facing resistance near $ 66,000. The next major resistance is forming near the $ 66,250 level, above which the price could gain bullish momentum. In this case, BTC could test the $ 68,000 weekly barrier.

On the downside, initial support is near the $ 65,500 level. The next key support is near the $ 65,000 level, below which the price could test $ 64,200.

The price of Ethereum

The price of Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $ 4,650 level. ETH is consolidating above $ 4,700. Initial resistance is found near the USD 4,750 level. The main obstacle is close to $ 4,800. A close above $ 4,800 is needed for a new short-term hike.

On the downside, initial support is near $ 4,650. The key weekly support is near USD 4,550, below which the price could test USD 4,400.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, SHIB and XRP

Cardano (ADA) is consolidating near the USD 2.00 level. It is facing resistance near the USD 2.05 level. A close above USD 2.05 could trigger a steady rise in the near term. If not, the price could drop towards the $ 1.92 level.

Binance coin (BNB) is gaining pace above the $ 635 resistance level. It is trading above USD 650, with immediate resistance near the USD 655 level. The next key resistance is near the $ 675 level, beyond which the price could start a steady rally.

Solana (SOL) is on the rise and is trading above $ 240. It is facing resistance near the USD 245 and USD 250 levels. A close above USD 250 could push the price towards USD 265. On the downside, the main support is at USD 235.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is consolidating near the USD 0.0000525 level. An immediate hurdle is near the USD 0.0000535 level, above which the price could test the USD 0.000055 level. Conversely, there is a risk of a further decline towards the USD 0.000050 level.

The price of XRP is locked near the USD 1.20 level. With a steady rise, the price could test the $ 1.22 resistance. The next major resistance is near USD 1.232, above which the price could rise towards the USD 1.25 level.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are up more than 5%, including WAXP, CRO, ANKR, LEO, KCS, LRC, LTC, CHZ, MANA, AVAX and ENJ. Of these, CRO gained 13% and surpassed the $ 0.46 level.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is showing bullish signs above the $ 65,000 level. If BTC settles above $ 66,000, there are chances of a stronger move towards $ 68,000.

