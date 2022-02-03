Bitcoin and Ethereum On-chain Metrics in decline, but NFTs are bucking the trend

The main metrics and on-chain activity for Bitcoin and Ethereum have been on the decline over the past month according to recent analyzes. According to research by The Block, key chain metrics for Bitcoin and Ethereum are still showing negative trends so far this year.

Bitcoin and Ethereum volume overview

on the chain The results were released on February 1, with the researcher saying that the total adjusted volume on the chain for both assets decreased by 20% from $ 785 billion in December to $ 626 billion in January. According to his research, the peak figure for total volume adjusted in chain for Bitcoin and Ethereum came in May 2021 at $ 1.07 trillion.

Adjusted volume chart in BTC and ETH – The Block chain

Just like the cryptocurrency markets themselves, the metric has been declining since November. Over the same period, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization shrank by 40% or $ 1.23 trillion to current levels of around $ 1.85 trillion.

Other downward metrics

The research went on to list a number of other on-chain metrics that have also dropped from their highs last year. Adjusted volume of stablecoin on-chain transactions decreased 32.8% to $ 541 billion in January. This metric peaked at just over $ 800 billion in December. However, stablecoin issuance has increased pushing the total market capitalization for all stablecoins to an all-time high of around $ 176 billion, which represents 9.5% of the entire cryptocurrency market.

Ethereum miners ‘revenue also declined in January, dropping 22.8% to $ 1.42 billion, while Bitcoin miners’ revenue fell 15.4% to $ 1.21 billion. “This is the ninth consecutive month that ETH miners ‘revenues have exceeded BTC miners’ revenues,” the researchers noted. Legitimate centralized spot trading volumes fell 20% to $ 833.5 billion in January from just over $ 1 trillion in December. There were also marked drops in derivatives volumes and open interest for both Bitcoin and Ethereum in January.

NFT bucking the trend

In contrast to the declining metrics of Bitcoin and Ethereum was the NFT sector. Monthly Ethereum NFT market volumes increased 210% to a new all-time high of $ 7 billion in January. The research noted that there has been “significant wash trading” on the LooksRare market due to its incentive program.

Dune Analytics reported that the leading NFT market OpenSea had a record month for Ethereum-based NFT volume in January at $ 4.9 billion. This represents a 95% increase from the previous month and is 48% higher than its previous record month of August which saw volume of $ 3.42 billion.