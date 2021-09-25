Bitcoin and Ethereum on the rise after the hit from China

The blow inflicted by China on cryptocurrencies led to an immediate decline in the market, which however, within hours of the announcement by the Chinese Central Bank, is breathing with the main cryptocurrencies that are growing again.

The In fact, at the time of writing, Bitcoin records a growth of 3.10% and is trading at $ 42,413.44, but on a weekly basis the decline is 12.75%, a symptom of a truly hellish seven days.

The same discourse can also be extended to Ethereum, which at the time of writing is at $ 2,900.82, up 3.97% on yesterday and 17.64% on a weekly basis. Growth also for Cardano, at 2.32 Dollars with an increase of 6.52% in the last 24 hours and a decrease of 3.0% in the last seven days.

Binance Coin grows 2.55% to $ 349.41, while in the last seven days it has lost 16.47%. The main altcoins are also in positive territory: this is the case of Dogecoin, which can be purchased for 0.2088 Dollars (+ 4.27% compared to yesterday).

Meanwhile, today the rumor emerged that China could launch its cryptocurrency, which according to many would also motivate the recent ban imposed on Bitcoin and also on all other virtual currencies.