Bitcoin and Ethereum on the rise, ATH for Crypto.com

Bitcoin on the rise

Tuesday, Bitcoin’s price has risen above the $ 57k level again and finished his daily candle + $ 1,303.

The 1-day BTC / USD chart below AlanSantana shows the key fib levels that traders are likely to see short up or down on the daily time scale. The BTC’s price is currently consolidating between fib levels.

The fibonacci targets for Bitcoin bulls to the upside are 1.618 [$67.733,1] and 2.618 [$91.538,8].

If the bears are successful at this pivotal level, their downside targets are 0.786 [47.926,8 dollari] and a secondary goal of 0.618 [43.927,4 dollari].

The Fear and Greed Index is 42 Fear and +9 points from Tuesday reading of 33 Fear.

Bitcoin’s price is trading above all major moving averages at the time of writing; 50-Day [$56.010] 100-Day [$48.915] 200-Day [$48.543,14].

Bitcoin also managed to backtest $ 57,485 with confirmation of the close of the candle. BTC is back inside the inflection zone on the 4-hour time frame with classic bullish divergence at the time of writing.

The 24-hour BTC price range is $ 55.865- $ 57.954 and the 7-day price range is $ 55.861- $ 60.982. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 16,592- $ 69,044.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 19,091.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 61,697.

Bitcoin [+2,31%] closed its daily candle with a value of $ 57,602 and in green numbers for the first time since Saturday [20 novembre].

Ethereum analysis

Ether’s price broke a streak of two consecutive daily candles closed in red on Tuesday and ended the day at $ 253.93.

The 1-day ETH / USD chart below from ritubpant show the price of Ether painting a bearish flag. The $ 4k level has not really been breached by Ether’s bearish traders yet and if the bulls can continue to form some bullish divergence, their next target is the $ 4.5k level again.

Conversely, the bears are trying to send the price of ETH lower within the channel by finally breaking the $ 3.9k level and testing $ 3.6k.

The price of Ether is also trading above all major moving averages at the time of writing; 50-Day [$3.852,24] 100-Day [$3.336,86] 200-Day [$2.826,93].

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 4,051- $ 4,382 and the 7-day price range is $ 3,981- $ 4,443. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 501.45- $ 4,878.

The price of Ether on this date in 2020 was $ 602.67.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 4,399.

Ether [+6,21%] closed the daily candle on Tuesday with a value of $ 4,340.45.

ATH of Crypto.com Coin

The price of Crypto.com Coin has reached a new all-time high (ATH) on Tuesday at $ .906.

The 1 hour CRO / USD chart below from Cryptobees_buzz shows the CRO breakout of a symmetrical triangle with a bullish target of $ 1 overhead.

The bears on the other side of the coin are hoping to push the CRO price back into the symmetrical triangle. If they are successful, the next goal for CRO’s bears will be to test his demand line at $ .75.

Crypto.com Coin’s 24-hour price range is $ .718 – $. 906 and the 7-day price range is $ .382 – $. 906. CRO’s 52-week price range is $ .054 – $. 906.

The Crypto.com Coin price on this date last year was $ .072.

The average price per CRO over the past 30 days is $ .37.

Crypto.com Coin [+21.8%] closed its daily candle on Tuesday at a value of $ .883 and in green figures for a fifth consecutive day.