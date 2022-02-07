Bitcoin and Ethereum on the rise

Is the black period of cryptocurrencies really past? We do not know this, but even today the market seems to show timid signs of recovery. In fact, on this Monday in February, the main market tokens are in positive territory.

Bitcoin is on the rise to 42,616.32 Dollars, 2.49% more than 24 hours and ago, an increase of 14.70% on a weekly basis. The growth of Ethereum also continues, returning to above 3 thousand dollars, and at the time of writing it is trading at 3,074.96 dollars, 2.24% more than yesterday, while in the last seven days the growth was 21 , 72%.

BNB also grows, at $ 425.77, with an increase of 2.21% compared to yesterday, while on a weekly basis it is 14.55%. Cardano rises 5.33% to $ 1.19, while in the last seven days the increase is 16.47% Solana grows 2.21% to $ 116.69, XRP 14.73% to 0.7688 Dollars and LUNA of 3.80% to 57.81 Dollars.

In growth also Dogecoin, the memecoin famous for Elon Musk’s tweets which is at $ 0.1566 with an increase of 5.88% compared to yesterday. Shiba Inu jumped 22.52% to $ 0.00002779.

Over the weekend, a warning from Binance’s CEO also came that warned users of a scam.