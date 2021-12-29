Bitcoin and Ethereum plummet as options expiration approaches

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading below key psychological levels at the time of publication, while the global market capitalization of cryptocurrencies dropped 3.4% to $ 2.320 billion.

What happened

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) posted a daily 5.15% decline to $ 47,616.13, Over the course of the week, the leading cryptocurrency fell 2.7%.

The second most important currency in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum (CRYPTO: DOGE) lost 5.4% to $ 24, undergoing a heavy correction of 5.55% over the past seven days.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has fallen by 5.3% in the past 24 hours to $ 0.17. Over the past week, Dogecoin gained 2.1%.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), which bills itself as DOGE’s killer, fell 7.35% to $ 0.000035 in the past 24 hours. Over the past week, it’s up 6.27%.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the three coins that have earned the most in the past 24 hours were ICON (ICX), SushiSwap (SUSHI) e Immutable X (IMX). ICX was up 17.5% to $ 1.82, SUSHI was up 9.8% to $ 8.60, and IMX was up 7.1% to $ 5.21.

Because it is important

Bitcoin hit an intraday low of $ 47,414.21 on Tuesday as the market approaches options expiration. According to a report by CoinDesk, 129,800 option contracts worth nearly $ 6 billion will expire on Friday.

The tipping point for Friday’s options expiration is at $ 48,000 according to Blofin, a cryptocurrency-focused financial services firm.

2. After the Christmas rise, the price of BTC is gradually approaching the max pain point of the options market. However, the volatility has not changed significantly for the time being. @DeribitInsights @GenesisVol pic.twitter.com/ZmEtI1JC6n – Blofin (@ Blofin1) December 28, 2021

The tipping point is the strike price at which the underlying asset would cause financial losses at maturity for most option holders.

Tuesday, the analyst who writes under the pseudonym of Pentoshi stated on Twitter that both Bitcoin and Ethereum are giving similar signals. They move above the two highs and then consolidate for weeks. The analyst believes that 2022 could usher in a period of “big discounts”.

Where have we seen this before. (Hint multiple times.64k top, 69k top)$ ETH giving off same vibes. Gets above the two highs. Consolidates for weeks. Have a feeling we get some really great discounts 22 ′ Price shouldn’t be hovering here this long or returning to the old range https://t.co/UBwjE5yFNE pic.twitter.com/CoAAuJpmpz – Pentoshi DM’S ARE SCAMS (@ Pentosh1) December 28, 2021

Also on Tuesday, Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer noted that if Bitcoin loses support at $ 45,496 “it could mean trouble” for the coin as the first currency is now at a level below which the cryptocurrency has not traded since October 1. .

Meanwhile, Iran is banning cryptocurrency mining for the second time this year in an effort to lighten the load on its energy infrastructure. The ban will remain in effect until March 6, Bloomberg reported.

Also Read: Why Has Cardano Rising Over the Last Week?