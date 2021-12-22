Bitcoin and Ethereum, price in green figures

Bitcoin price

The price of Bitcoin continued a two day rally Tuesday and ended the day at + $ 2,025.

The BTC / USD 4HR chart below from Smart_Cryptologistist shows the important levels for bitcoin on this time scale and the descending channel from which the price of BTC is trying to exit on the upside.

The top targets for BTC bulls are level 3 fib [51.880,74 dollari], 3.414 [58.484,79 dollari] and 3.618 [61.738,96 dollari].

Bearish BTC traders aim to break the downside of 2.618 [45.787,15$] and to postpone the price of BTC down to test the low of $ 40k. These goals are 2,414 [42.532,98 dollari] and 2.272 [40.267,83 dollari].

The Fear & Greed Index is 45 Fear and +18 from Tuesday’s reading of 27 Fear.

Bitcoin’s most important moving averages are: 20-Day [$51.771,04], 50-Day [$57.698,47], 100-Day [$52.338,95], 200-Day [$48.519,14].

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 46.791-49.365 and the 7-day price range is $ 45.723-49.376. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 22,489- $ 69,044.

The price of bitcoin on this date last year was $ 22,840.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 51,591.

Bitcoin [+4.32%] closed its daily candle with a value of $ 48,923 and in green figures for a second consecutive day.

Ethereum analysis

Ether’s price also rose on Tuesday and ended the day at + $ 71.78.

The ETH / USD 4HR chart below CryptoRamboxoxo shows the price of the Ether trying once again to recover the $ 4k level. If the Ether bulls fail to hold the $ 4k level, they are hoping for the 0.236 level [$39,323] hold up as a support. If the bears penetrate this level and send the ETH price lower and below the 0.236 fib level, the next support for the bulls is 0 [$3.640].

Conversely, if ETH bulls continue to rise, they will collide with the 0.5 fib level [4.258 dollari] with a secondary goal of 0.618 [4.404 dollari].

Ether is still trading above the 100 and 200 day moving averages, but below the lower 20 day timeframes [$4.198,63], 50 days [$4.234,81], 100 days [$3.750,00], 200 days [$3.077,21].

ETH’s 24-hour price range is $ 3,932- $ 4,071, and the 7-day price range is $ 3,702- $ 4,094. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 575.67- $ 4,878.26.

The price of ETH on this date in 2020 was $ 610.43.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 4,161.71.

Ether [+1,82%] it closed its daily candle on Tuesday at a value of $ 4,016.27 and finished in green figures for consecutive days.

Earth analysis

The price of LUNA has reached new all-time highs Tuesday and closed the daily candle at +5.57 dollars.

The LUNA / USD 1D chart below of OxC0ffeBabe shows the price of LUNA exiting an ascending channel dating back to the end of November.

The bullish traders sent the price of LUNA through the 0 level [80,09 $] and now they are testing the fib level -0.25 [89,97 $] while LUNA continues to make new all-time highs.

LUNA bearish traders must postpone the price of LUNA below the $ 80 level and eventually retest the 0.382 level [64,98 dollari].

The price of LUNA is trading above all major moving averages: 20 days [62,44 dollari], 50 days [50,15 dollari], 100 days [36,86 dollari], 200 days [24,19 dollari].

Earth’s 24-hour price range is $ 80.23 -88.99 $, and its 7-day price range is $ 55.51 -88.99 $. Luna’s 52-week price range is $ 0.45- $ 88.99.

Terra’s price on this date last year was $ .50.

The average price of LUNA over the past 30 days is $ 62.06.

Land [+6.82%] closed its daily candle on Tuesday, with a value of 87.29 dollars.