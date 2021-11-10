Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Plunge- The Cryptonomist

Bitcoin price analysis

Bitcoin’s price fell shortly after the start of the second half of the daily candle on Tuesday and the price has gone up to $ 42.8k on at least one exchange. BTC closed the daily candle on Monday very strongly, technically speaking, and ended the day with the highest price since May 11 of this year.

Despite the recent momentum, the price of BTC fell by two digits in percentage and at one point it dropped down to -20% for the day.

It was supposed to be a day bitcoiners should have rejoiced because El Salvador officially paid bitcoin legal currency, but the party was somewhat ruined by the bearish price action.

The future of Bitcoin price

So, what opinion can you have from the charts on the short-term future of bitcoin and the probability that the bullish cycle is still intact?

The following graph of TradingShot shows that Bitcoin’s price fell to below the 1D MA50 (1-day 50 moving average) before bullish traders held the price almost exactly at the chart’s .50 Fibonacci level.

The chart argues that BTC’s close above this region [1D MA50] suggests this is just another obstacle on the way during a stretch that has seen bullish price action for more than 9 consecutive weeks.

If Bitcoin can hold 0.618 at the $ 46,880 level, then the Bulls are likely to remain bullish.

The Fear and Greed Index is reading 47 and -32 points from yesterday’s reading of 79.

BTC’s 24-hour range is $ 45,299- $ 52,853 and the 7-day range is $ 45,299- $ 52,853. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 10.007- $ 64.804.

Bitcoin dominance accounts for 40.6% of the aggregate cryptocurrency market capitalization of 2.17 trillion [-12,4%] and appears to be at an inflection point. Traders should know soon if the 40% dominance will be broken to the downside and if the 37% will then be contested. The 37% level held up months ago as the threshold for BTC dominance.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 47,732.

Bitcoin struck a bearish candle valued at $ 46,778 on Tuesday and closed at -11.2% on the day, the first daily close in three days that closed with a negative price.

Ethereum price analysis

Ethereum’s price shipped lower during Tuesday’s daily candle, but the momentum on ETH actually stopped weeks ago. The price of ETH has recovered strongly after last spring’s downtrend, but is only + 11.1% over the past 30 days and has been relatively stagnant as many other altcoins have reached all-time highs.

A forecast on the price of ETH

With macro developments and ETH pricing already struggling, what should market participants expect from Ethereum?

The following graph of MMBTtrader shows how much overhead resistance there is for Ether bulls at $ 4k. When applying traditional technical analysis, traders will notice that this level will require a substantial upward power move to break out and then the bulls will be able to test ETH’s all-time high of $ 4,352.

Now that the local ETH top has been reached, the Bears will try to test the $ 3,000 level again and then find themselves at a follow-through price to break the back of bullish participants.

The strength of ETH versus BTC has waned over the past week and it will be interesting to see which asset price rounds a bottom on the chart and tries to start a new uptrend first.

The dominance of Ethereum represents 18.6% of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization.

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 3,300- $ 3,948 and the 7-day price range is $ 3,300- $ 3,972. The 52-week Ether price range is $ 320- $ 4,352.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 3,341.

Ether closed Tuesday’s daily candle in the red with a value of 3,422 dollars and -12.86%.