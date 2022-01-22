Bitcoin and Ethereum prices down by -6%

Bitcoin down

The price of Bitcoin closed the daily candle of Tuesdaythe – $ 3,130, And bullish BTC traders lost major support at the level 0,618 fib [$48.841].

The BTC / USD 1HR chart below from MelvinGst shows full levels for BTC market participants in the meantime.

Bullish BTC traders are hoping to recapture the 0.618 fib level [48.841 dollari] and to conquer the 0.5 fib level again [49.856 dollari].

From a bearish standpoint, bearish traders want to hold the BTC price below the 0.618 fib level and send it back down to test the 0.786 fib level. [$47,365].

The Fear & Greed Index is 27 Fear and -14 from Tuesday’s reading of 41 Fear.

Bitcoin’s price is trading below all of its major moving averages minus its cumulative year-to-date MA. The most important moving averages of BTC: 20-Day [$49.991,89], 50-Day [$56.652,30], 100-Day [$52.696,21], 200-Day [$48.356,66], Year to Date [$47.408,90].

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 47,388- $ 51,328 and the 7-day price range is $ 47,388- $ 51,956. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 25,923- $ 69,044.

The price of bitcoin on this date last year was $ 28,837.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 50,375.

Bitcoin [-6.18%] it closed its daily candle at $ 47,554 and closed in red numbers for daily back-to-back candle closures.

Ethereum analysis

Ether price followed BTC and macro market bearish on Tuesday, and ETH closed Tuesday’s daily candle at $-243.07.

The ETH / USD 4HR chart below jaysenxavero shows that the price of Ether has broken to the downside of an ascending triangle pattern, and bullish traders will now be looking at the support at the 1.618 fib level [$3.734,29].

If Ether’s bullish traders fail to hold the 1.618 level as support, they will look to the 1.786 fib level [$3.690,45].

The chart appears to show a double-top on the price of ETH at $ 4,156.56, which is a full fib retracement from the ETH breakout.

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 3,757- $ 4,090, and the 7-day price range is $ 3,757- $ 4,157. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 713.72- $ 4,878.

The price of Ether is still trading above its 100 and 200 day moving averages. 20 days [$4.108,76], 50 days [$4.261,96], 100 days [$3.804,63], 200 days [$3.134,03].

The price of ETH on this date in 2020 was $ 735.59.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 4,122.8.

Ether [-6,02%] it closed the daily candle on Tuesday at a value of $ 3,793.17 and in the red for the third consecutive day.

Decentraland analysis

Decentraland’s price fell rapidly with most of the market on Tuesday and closed Tuesday’s daily candle at $ -0.41.

The MANA / USD 1D chart below of MelvinGst allows traders to visualize the upside and downside potential of MANA in the short term.

MANA bulls are looking for a return to level 1 fib [$5.87]. They probably have to keep the 0.5 fib level [$3.32] as support in the meantime, even as BTC’s price drags the macro market lower to resume further unimpeded upward price action.

If bullish MANA traders fail to hold the 0.5 fib level, the next stop is the 0.618 fib level [$2,70], which should be strong support for bullish traders.

MANA is + 3,980% in the last 12 months, + 2,189% against BTC and + 678.9% against ETH for the same duration.

Decentraland’s 24-hour price range is $ 3.32- $ 3.87, and its 7-day price range is $ 3.26- $ 3.96. MANA’s 52-week price range is $ .075- $ 5.85.

Decentraland’s price on this date last year was $ 0.08.

The average price of MANA over the past 30 days is $ 3.7.

Decentraland [-10.8%] it closed its daily candle at $ 3.33 and in the red for the second consecutive day.