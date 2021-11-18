Bitcoin and Ethereum prices fall due to Biden

A hypothesis is circulating concerning the drop in the prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum in these days.

In fact in the last week BTC price lost 8%, while that of ETH lost 10%.

The beginning of the decline in the prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum

The day the decline started for both of us was on November 15, at practically the same time.

Furthermore, this hour also corresponds to that of the opening of the American stock exchanges after last weekend.

These clues strongly suggest that the decline was triggered by something that has strictly to do with the US markets, so much so that on the same day in the same hours a new phase of growth of the Dollar Index also began which, within two days , recorded the highest values ​​ever in all of 2021.

The Infrastructure Bill Tax Node

Already the next day, or on November 16, Bloomberg had hypothesized that the decline of 15 was triggered by the nonew tax reporting requirements for digital currencies included in the US infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signed on Monday.

The timing coincides, and the fact that from Monday the Bitcoin price has basically done nothing but lateralize around $ 60,000 would seem to further support this hypothesis based on a US regulatory change that has now become definitive.

The main problem is that this bill expands the definition of “broker“For the purposes of the Internal Revenue Service. In this way, there is a real risk that the new definition of this term extends the tax requirements of exchanges to those who do miners and other crypto operators.

The new legislation requires all brokers to report all transactions over $ 1,000 to the IRS, also recording the social security number of users, as well as the nature of these transactions.

However, to date it would still not seem very clear what the correct interpretation of the new legal definition of broker should be, also because in the financial language the broker is an intermediary that deals with managing investments or investment operations on behalf of third parties, and in this definition “Historical” would not fit at all nor the miners nor for example those who passively manage their users’ crypto funds, such as the wallets.

Trader under consideration

In other words, although the bill appears to have been approved by President Biden to date, there are still many uncertainties about its real application to the crypto world, and in particular regarding the changes it should impose on the sector.

In this phase of uncertainty, investors and traders seem to have taken a moment to reflect, so much so that the price of the main cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, has actually stopped.

It remains to be seen how this situation will evolve, and whether it will soon or not.