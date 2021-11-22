Bitcoin and Ethereum prices have rebounded

Bitcoin has rebounded

Bitcoin’s price has rebounded in the weekend after a week of lacking a lot of demand for the world’s number one crypto asset for market capitalization [$1,12t]. Although the price of BTC recovered on Saturday, the asset ended its weekly candle at $ -6,681.

The 1-day BTC / USD chart below AlanSantana allows traders to view the most critical resistance levels for traders participating in the Bitcoin market.

The most critical level right now on the 1-day chart for BTC bulls is 0.382 [$57.772,29]. If the bulls lose this level, the bears can quickly send the price down to 0.5 [$54.312,95]. If the bears push the price below the 0.5 fibonacci level, the next support level for the bulls is the 0.618 fib. [$50.853,61].

The 24-hour price range of BTC is $ 58,143- $ 60,323 and the 7-day price range is $ 55,861- $ 66,136. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 16,592- $ 69,044.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 18,360.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 61,997.

Bitcoin [-1.59%] closed its daily candle a 58,790 dollars and in red after two consecutive green closures in the previous days.

Ethereum analysis

Ether price also rebounded a bit over the weekend, when sellers ran out of ammo and buyers took advantage of the drop in the price of ETH. Buyer demand eventually emerged at an inflection point for the price of Ether just below the $ 4k level.

The ETH / USD 4-hour chart of Yahabu_ it shows that the price of ETH is holding the $ 3.9k level as support resistance and it is traded above $ 4.2k at the time of writing.

The Ether bulls are hoping to regain control of the price action and this could be ushered in by what appears to be a reverse head and shoulders on the developing 4-hour chart.

If the ETH bulls again claim territory above $ 4.5k, the odds of a new test of the $ 5k level become increasingly probable.

Conversely, if Ether bears manage to breach the $ 3.9k level, then a long-term correction may be imminent for Ether market participants.

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 4,317- $ 4,448 and the 7-day price range is $ 3,981- $ 4,746. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 501.45- $ 4,878.

The price of ETH on this date in 2020 was $ 608.27.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 4,388.

Ether [-3.17%] closed its daily candle on Sunday with a value of $ 4,268 e in red after being finished in green the previous two days.

Solana analysis

Solana’s price bounced just below the level of $ 190 this week and had one of the best weekends of any project in space, finishing + $ 14.02 to close its daily candle on Sunday.

The 1-month SOL / USD chart below from Umyoung shows Solana on the monthly time frame in a long-term ascending channel.

Solana’s bullish participants rallied to level 1 [198.82$] fib over the weekend and are now looking to get back and test the 1.618 [245.05$]. If the SOL bulls can break that price up, they will seek higher territory and the next fibonacci level at 2 [273.62$].

If things sour for the Solana bulls and lose territory below the $ 198 level again, the bears will try to test the 0.618 at $ 170 where they were unable to push the Solana price to test last week.

Solana’s 24-hour price range is $ 211.4- $ 233.26 and the 7-day price range is $ 190.73- $ 245.86. SOL’s 52-week price range is $ 1.03- $ 259.96.

Solana’s price on this date last year was $ 2.27.

Solana [+6.44%] closed its daily candle on Sunday at 231.82 dollars and in green figures for a third consecutive day.