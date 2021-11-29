Bitcoin and Ethereum rally on Sunday

Bitcoin rally

Bitcoin’s price took a turn on Sunday after a week of relentless pressure of sale that plagued the aggregate cryptocurrency market.

The 1 week BTC / USD chart newbietrad shows the price of BTC holding on to the .382 fib level at $ 53,707 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s price soared during the second 12-hour candle of the day and finished the day at + $ 2,489.

The next level for Bitcoin bulls to look for overhead is the 0.236 fib level at $ 60k. Bitcoin bears, however, are looking to break out of the 0.382 at $ 53.7k and then test the 0.5 fib at $ 48.9k.

Another example of how important the $ 50k- $ 53k level is across multiple time frames is the 1-day BTC / USD chart below from AlirezaAzarm.

BTC’s current trend line has more than 600 days on this time scale and if the trend is broken at $ 53k it could signal the start of a long bear market.

The Fear and Greed Index is 33 Fear and +6 from Sunday’s reading of 27 Fear.

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 53,672- $ 57.748 and the 7-day price range is $ 53,672- $ 59,216. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 17,579- $ 69,044.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 18,169.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 60,907.

Bitcoin [+4.54%] closed its daily candle with a value of 57,325 dollars and in green figures Sunday for the third day of the last four days.

Ethereum analysis

The price of Ether also rose on Sunday and closed the daily candle on Sunday at + $ 203.96.

An interesting chart to consider for Ether traders is the 1-day ETH / USD chart below YMGroup showing the importance of the $ 3,650 level.

If the Ether bulls manage to hold the long-term trend line, their ultimate target on the top chart is the $ 6.2k level.

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 4,013- $ 4,329 and the 7-day price range is $ 4,021- $ 4,525. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 541.28- $ 4,878.

The price of ETH on this date in 2020 was $ 574.75.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 4,421.

Ether [+4.98%] closed the daily candle a 4,297 dollars Sunday and finished in green digits for three of the last four days.

LUNA analysis

LUNA’s price was one of the leaders on Sunday and closed its daily candle at + 6.23 $.

The MOON / USD 4-hour chart below from ForecastCity_World shows the LUNA breakout from a bear flag with 5 profit taking levels according to the chart.

Bullish traders could try to take profits on LUNA if the price successfully retests its breakout. The top targets for the bulls are at $ 46.96, $ 48.67, $ 50.28, $ 52.43, and $ 54.99.

Conversely, LUNA bears aim for $ 42.23, 40.48, 37.94 and $ 35.29 lower if they can reverse the course of LUNA’s price action.

The 24-hour price range of Land is $ 42.67- $ 50.41 and the 7 day one is $ 38.06- $ 50.41. LUNA’s 52-week price range is $ .38- $ 54.77.

Terra’s price on this date last year was $ .379.

The average price of LUNA over the past 30 days is $ 46.41.

Land [+14.18%] closed the daily candle on Sunday for a value of 50.15 dollars and in green figures for consecutive days.