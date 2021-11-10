Bitcoin and Ethereum reach ATH and consolidate the gains

The price of Bitcoin it is correcting earnings below $ 67,000.

Bitcoin’s price extended its rise above USD 68,600 and hit a new all-time high. Recently, BTC began a downward correction below the USD 67,000 level. Currently (04:45 UTC) it is showing bearish signs and may drop further towards USD 65,500.

Most major altcoins are stable above key supports. ETH it reached a new all-time high near USD 4,840 before starting a consolidation phase. XRP failed to settle above the $ 1.265 resistance. ADA is showing positive signs above $ 2.20.

After establishing a new all-time high above $ 68,600, the price of bitcoin began a downward correction and dropped below the $ 67,000 support level. On the downside, initial support is near the $ 66,200 level. The next key support is near the $ 66,000 level, below which the price could test $ 65,500.

On the upside, the price could face hurdles near $ 67,500. The next major resistance is forming near the $ 68,000 level.

The price of Ethereum

The price of Ethereum also reached a new all-time high above $ 4,800. However, ETH failed to continue climbing towards the $ 5,000 level. As a result, there was a drop below $ 4,750. It is now consolidating near the USD 4,700 level. The next key support is near USD 4,650, below which the price could test USD 4,550.

On the upside, an immediate hurdle is near the $ 4,800 level. The main breakout zone for a move to $ 5,000 is $ 4,850.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, SHIB and XRP

Cardano (ADA) broke above the USD 2.30 resistance level. It tested the USD 2.37 level before correcting to the downside. The price is now below $ 2.25, but the bulls are protecting the $ 2.20 support zone.

Binance coin (BNB) failed to break out of the $ 650 resistance level. As a result, there was a downward correction below the $ 635 level. The next major support is near USD 620, below which the price could drop further towards the USD 600 level.

Solana (SOL) failed to break out of the USD 250 resistance. SOL is correcting to the downside and trading below USD 242. If the bears stay in action, the price could test USD 230. The next major support is near. at the USD 225 level.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is struggling near the USD 0.0000550 level. Immediate resistance is near the USD 0.0000565 support level. The main resistance is near the USD 0.000058 level, above which the price could rise towards the USD 0.000060 level.

The price of XRP moved up towards the USD 1.28 resistance, where it faced sellers. As a result, the price began a downward correction below $ 1.25. It looks like the price could drop further towards the $ 1.22 level.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins have risen more than 5%, including IOTX, KDA, LPT, LRC, ZEC, QNT, XLM, HBAR, HNT, LTC, and DASH. Of that, LRC gained over 34% and broke the $ 2.80 level.

Overall, the bitcoin price is correcting further below the $ 67,000 level. If BTC slips below $ 65,500, there is a risk of a greater decline.

