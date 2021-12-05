Bitcoin and Ethereum rebound after another crash

Source: Adobe / Rawpixel.com

Saturday morning (UTC time), the crypto market saw another sharp correction, followed by a strong rebound, while over USD 2.5 billion in derivatives trading positions were liquidated in the past 24 hours. El Salvador “bought the collapse” once again.

The price of Ethereum and Bitcoin

At the time of writing (08:43 UTC), all of the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap are still in the red. Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $ 47,778, recovering around 10% from the $ 43,530 it had reached earlier. The price is still down 15% in one day, reaching the level last recorded in early October. Bitcoin is now down 24% in a month.

Meantime, ethereum (ETH) performed better during this slump and is now down 13%, trading at USD 3,977. It has recovered about 14% after falling below USD 3,500. Ethereum is now down 14% in a month.

Other top 10 coins fell 12% -21% in one day.

According to Coinglass data, total liquidations in the crypto derivatives market exceeded $ 1.56 billion in the last 4 hours and $ 2.5 billion in one day. Over 400,500 trading positions were liquidated in one day.

Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of cryptocurrency lender Nexo, told Bloomberg: “As usual, since cryptocurrency traders use leverage, you get sell orders and cascading liquidations.” “We should find support around USD 40,000 – USD 42,000 and then rebound with a year-end rally. If that doesn’t happen, we could revisit the July lows from USD 30,000 to USD 35,000.”

Meanwhile, markets have been nervous too, with all the uncertainty surrounding the omicron variant of the coronavirus, according to Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific with cryptocurrency exchange Luno.

He also said: “It is difficult to say what this means for economies and markets and therefore uncertainty.”

At the same time, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said the country bought the drop again, adding 150 BTC.

