Bitcoin and Ethereum rebound after weekend in the red

The main digital currencies on the market, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), they showed some strength on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap jumped 3.65% to $ 2.56 trillion.

What happened

In the past 24 hours, Bitcoin gained 4.47% at $ 57,218.96; in the last seven days BTC has lost 1.95%.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the second largest coin in the world by market capitalization, has risen by 4.82% to $ 4,289.99 in the last 24 hours; in the last seven days ETH has registered + 1.29%.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) had a daily increase of 0.96% to $ 0.2066; in the last seven days DOGE left 7.9% on the ground.

Rival Shiba Inu meme coin was largely unchanged, rising 0.04% daily to $ 0.00003897; in the last seven days Shiba Inu has lost 11.04%.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, among the top 100 coins in the world, the ones that recorded the highest daily increases on Sunday evening were The Sandbox, Terra and Wax; Sandbox jumped 15.47% to $ 7.52, Terra was up 14.97% to $ 50.13, and Wax jumped 10.79% to $ 0.7824.

Because it is important

Concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Friday caused risk assets, including the world’s leading cryptocurrency, to collapse.

“No doubt we will learn more in the days and weeks to come, but for now the fear of the unknown will weigh heavily over the weekend and could extend into next week,” wrote Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

At the time of publication, Alternative’s ‘Crypto Fear & Greed Index’ reported ‘Fear’; last week the index was at ‘Neutral’.

BTC hit an intraday low of $ 53,576.74 and was bouncing nearly 8% from that level at the time of publication; a similar trend was observed on ETH, which in intraday trading fell below $ 4,000, a psychologically important threshold, at $ 3,989.97, and then quickly rebounded by almost 9% after Asian markets gave the start of a new week of trading.

The cryptocurrency community on Twitter quickly took notice of both the decline in digital assets and their rebound.

Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius Network, on Sunday said he had bought BTC and ETH for nearly $ 10 million, saying BTC could retest the $ 53,000 level, while ETH could see $ 4,000 as “short-term lows.”

I bought almost $ 10m worth of #BTC and #ETH at the current levels to add to my positions. We may see a retest of $ 53K for BTC and $ 4k for ETH but these should be short term bottoms with us going back to $ 70k from here. – Alex Mashinsky © ️ (@Mashinsky) November 28, 2021

Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR), on Sunday tweeted that the future “does not belong to the faint of heart,” including the hashtag ‘Bitcoin’ in his post.

The future doesn’t belong to the fainthearted. #Bitcoin – Michael Saylor (@saylor) November 28, 2021

Among those who bought on the downside on Sunday was the nation of El Salvador, which according to its President Nayib Bukele he would have bought another 100 BTC.

MMCrypto, YouTuber dealing with cryptocurrencies, highlighted the recovery of the world’s leading coin.

#BITCOIN JUST HAD A HUGE BOUNCE! [as I predicted] – MMCrypto (@MMCrypto) November 28, 2021

Meanwhile, data from Dune Analytics indicates that the decentralized finance (DeFi) user base on Ethereum has risen to over 4 million; It is interesting to note that a user can have several addresses.

Total DeFi Users Over Time – Image courtesy of Dune Analytics