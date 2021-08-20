Bitcoin and Ethereum recover losses, ADA rises by 15%

The price of bitcoin found support near $ 44,000 and surpassed $ 47,000. Ethereum back above USD 3,200, XRP traded above USD 1.20 resistance. ADA it rose more than 15% and surpassed the USD 2.40 level.

Bitcoin’s price extended its decline, but the bulls were active near the USD 44,000 level. As a result, BTC started a new rise above the USD 45,500 and USD 46,500 resistance levels. Currently (04:00 UTC) it is trading above USD 47,000 and may even test USD 48,000.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins are gaining bullish momentum. ETH broke through the USD 3,150 and USD 3,200 resistance levels. XRP rose 8% and broke the key USD 1.20 resistance level. ADA outperformed the other currencies and broke the USD 2.40 resistance.

The price of Bitcoin

After a downward correction, the price of bitcoin found support near the USD 44,000 zone. BTC started a new rise and broke through the USD 45,500 resistance. The bulls were able to push the price above the key USD 47,000 resistance. On the upside, an initial hurdle is near the USD 47,500 level. The main resistance is still near the USD 48,000 level.

Immediate support is near the USD 46,800 zone. The next major support is near the USD 46,300 level, below which there is a risk of a move towards USD 45,500.

The price of Ethereum

Also the price of Ethereum it followed a similar pattern and started a new rise from the USD 2,950 support zone. ETH recovered above the USD 3,150 and USD 3,200 resistance levels. It is now facing resistance near the USD 3,250 level, above which the price could test the USD 3,300 barrier.

If ethereum corrects to the downside again, the price could fall below USD 3,180. The key support is now forming near the USD 3,110 level.

The price of ADA, LTC, DOGE, and XRP

Cardano (ADA) it outperformed with a major move above the USD 2.20 resistance. ADA climbed 15% and even surpassed the USD 2.40 level. It is now facing resistance near the USD 2.50 level. Any further gains could drive the price towards the USD 2.65 level.

Litecoin (LTC) remained supported near the USD 162 level. It started a new rise above the USD 172 resistance. The price is consolidating near USD 175 and may continue to rise towards 180. The main resistance at the breakout is near the USD 188 level.

Dogecoin (DOGE) stabilized above the USD 0.300 and USD 0.305 levels. The price even broke above the USD 0.320 level, but there was no continuation to the upside. An initial resistance is near USD 0.325, above which the price could revisit the USD 0.335 resistance zone.

The price of XRP remained well above the USD 1.05 and USD 1.08 support levels. As a result, there was a bullish reaction and the price rose above the USD 1.20 resistance. If the price breaks through the USD 1.235 and USD 1.250 resistance levels, it might even test USD 1.30.

Other altcoin markets today

Many altcoins have risen by more than 10%, including CHSB, FTM, VGX, GRT, ALGO, CRV, KSM, SUSHI, MATIC, ICP, XDC, RUNE, TEL, VET, and SNX. Of these, CHSB gained 30% and broke the USD 0.90 level.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is gaining ground above the USD 46,500 resistance level. That said, BTC needs to rise above USD 48,000 to continue bullish in the near term.

