Bitcoin and Ethereum reduce earnings, Rally of MANA and AVAX

The price of Bitcoin it failed to break out of the USD 45,000 resistance.

The price of BTC it rose above the USD 44,200 resistance zone and even broke above USD 44,500 but failed to continue higher. Currently (04:05 UTC) he is correcting gains near USD 44,000 and may find offers near USD 43,500.

Meanwhile, most of the major altcoins are showing similar signs. ETH was able to extend its rise above the USD 3,150 resistance zone before correcting lower. XRP briefly broke out of the key USD 0.850 resistance zone. ADA is locked below the USD 1.12 resistance level.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of bitcoin

After a move above USD 44,000, Bitcoin’s price was able to break out of the USD 44,500 level. However, BTC struggled to climb further to USD 45,000. It has addressed the sellers and recently corrected further down towards the USD 44,000 level. On the downside, immediate support is near the USD 43,500 level. The next key support is near the USD 43,200 level, below which the price could fall to USD 42,200.

On the upside, an initial resistance is found near USD 44,400. The next resistance is near the USD 44,500 level, above which the price could test USD 45,000.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price remained high above the USD 3,000 pivot level. ETH broke above the USD 3,150 resistance level before correcting again towards USD 3,140. If it moves even higher, the next resistance could be near the USD 3,200 zone.

If there is a downward correction, the price could find support near USD 3,120. The next major support is near USD 3,050, below which the price could test USD 3,000.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) extended its rise above the USD 1.08 resistance zone. It also broke above USD 1.10, but failed to break out of the USD 1.12 resistance zone. On the downside, the USD 1.05 level is decent support.

Binance coin (BNB) rose above the USD 425 and USD 432 resistance levels. It even broke above the USD 440 level, but there was no test of the USD 445 resistance and the price moved back towards USD 430. The next major resistance is at USD 450.

Solana (SOL) is consolidating gains above the USD 100 level. Immediate resistance is near the USD 105 level. The next key resistance is near USD 112, above which the bulls could point to USD 120.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is still struggling below the USD 0.155 resistance. Should there be a downward correction, the price could test the USD 0.142 level. Conversely, it could rise towards the USD 0.165 level.

The price of XRP managed to break out of the USD 0.850 resistance, but there was no continuation to the upside. A close above USD 0.850 is a must for further gains. Otherwise, the price could drop towards USD 0.800.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are up by more than 5%, including AVAX, MATIC, LINK, NEAR, ALGO, MANA, SAND, AXS, FLOW, GALA, GRT and NEO. Of that, AVAX is up nearly 12% and is trading above USD 93, increasing its weekly gains to 9%. MANA jumped 11% in one day, reducing its weekly losses to 5%, and is trading close to USD 3.30.

Overall, bitcoin’s price is struggling to settle above USD 44,500. If BTC corrects lower, it may find support near the USD 43,500 and USD 43,200 levels in the near term. On the contrary, it could rise towards USD 45,000.

