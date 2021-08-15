Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether

The price from bitcoin started a new rise above the USD 46,000 resistance. Ethereum rose above USD 3,200, XRP gained pace above USD 1.00. ADA gained nearly 15% and broke the USD 2.00 key resistance.

Bitcoin price found support near USD 43,800 and started a new rise. BTC broke through the USD 45,500 and USD 46,000 resistance levels. Currently (12:08 UTC) it is showing positive signals, but for further gains it needs to exceed USD 46,700.

Likewise, most major altcoins have started a new rise after a short-term downward correction. ETH is back above the USD 3,150 and USD 3,200 resistance levels. XRP has stabilized above USD 1.00 and may test USD 1.08.

Capitalization total from market

Source: www.tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After a short-term downward correction, the bitcoin price found support near USD 43,800. As a result, BTC started a new rise above the USD 45,000 resistance. It even broke the USD 46,000 resistance. The main resistance is still close to the USD 46,500 and USD 46,700 levels, above which the price could rise further towards USD 48,000.

On the downside, initial support is near USD 45,500. The first key support is forming near the USD 45,000 level. Any further losses could bring the price to USD 43,800.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum price remained under the influence of sellers above the USD 3,000 support level. ETH started a new rise and broke through the USD 3,150 resistance. The bulls even pushed the price above USD 3,200. If the current trend remains intact, the price could rise towards the USD 3,350 level.

If there is a further decline, the bulls may remain active near the USD 3,150 level. The next major support is near USD 3,080, below which the price could revisit the USD 3,000 support.

The price of ADA, LTC, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) outperformed bitcoin and ethereum with a major move above the USD 2.00 resistance. It also surpassed Tether (USDT), becoming the third largest crypto asset by market capitalization (USD 65 billion). ADA gained nearly 15% and it looks like it could test USD 2.10. The next big resistance is near USD 2.20, above which the price could test USD 2.40. On the downside, initial support is near the USD 2.00 level, followed by USD 1.98.

Litecoin (LTC) is up nearly 7% and has broken above the USD 180 level. Current price action suggests that the price could test the USD 192 resistance level. The main obstacle for the bulls to the upside is near the USD 200 level. In the event of a downward correction, the USD 172 level could act as a support.

The price of XRP started a new rise after a short-term downward correction below USD 0.980. The price is back above USD 1.00 and even tested the USD 1.05 resistance. The next big resistance is near USD 1.10, above which the price could rise towards the USD 1.20 level.

Other altcoin markets today

Many altcoins have risen by more than 5%, including QTUM, SNX, GRT, SUSHI, VGX, MKR, AVAX, WAVES, FTM, CHZ, XLM, DCR, SOL and DGB. Of these, QTUM gained more than 15% and broke the USD 12.00 resistance.

To sum it up, the price of bitcoin is back in a positive zone above USD 45,500 and USD 46,000. If BTC stabilizes above USD 46,700, it could continue to rise in the next few sessions.

_____

