Bitcoin and Ethereum resume decline, AVAX overtakes DOGE

Bitcoin’s price attempted a new rise above the USD 60,000 level. However, BTC failed to gain pace and began a new decline below USD 58,500, dropping 3% in one day. Currently (04:32 UTC) it is trading below USD 57,500 and there may be more downside in the short term.

Furthermore, most of the major altcoins are also moving lower. ETH was down 4% and fell below the $ 4,200 support. XRP could extend losses if a clear break below USD 1.00 occurs. ADA lost 5% and reached USD 1.80.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After struggling to break out of the $ 60,000 level, bitcoin’s price has started a new decline. BTC traded below the USD 58,500 and USD 58,000 support levels. On the downside, initial support is near $ 57,200. The first major support is near $ 56,500, below which the price could revisit the $ 55,500 support zone.

Should there be a new rise, the price could face resistance near $ 58,500. The main weekly resistance is forming near $ 60,000, above which the bulls could gain strength.

The price of Ethereum

The price of Ethereum was able to break out of $ 4,350 but failed to break out of the $ 4,400 resistance. As a result, there was a new drop, and the price is now trading below $ 4,200. Initial support is near the $ 4,150 level. The main support is near $ 4,050, below which there could be major losses.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $ 4,250 level. The first key resistance is near $ 4,350, above which the price could rise towards $ 4,500.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, SHIB and XRP

Cardano (ADA) failed to continue rising above the USD 1.90 resistance zone. There was a new drop below the USD 1.80 level, before turning back. Further losses could lead the price towards USD 1.55.

Binance coin (BNB) struggled to break out of the USD 600 resistance zone. BNB started another decline and there was a break below the USD 580 support. The next major support is near USD 560, below which it may also struggle to stay above USD 550.

Solana (SOL) gained 3% and established well above the USD 220 level. The next key resistance is near USD 232, above which the price may rise towards the key USD 250 resistance zone in the short term.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is down 5% and is trading below the USD 0.000045 level. Immediate support is near the $ 0.0000425 level. The next major support is near the USD 0.0000400 level, below which the price could accelerate further down to the USD 0.0000370 level.

The price of XRP failed to break out of the USD 1.10 level. It is moving lower and is trading below USD 1.05. The next major support is near USD 1.00. Any further losses could possibly drive the price towards the $ 0.920 support zone.

More altcoin markets today

Some altcoins rose more than 8%, including CRO, ZEC, ROSE, EGLD, ICX, STX, SCRT, CELO, IOTX, and FLOW. Of that, CRO gained 19% and surpassed the $ 0.70 level before correcting lower. Meanwhile, AVAX has shot DOGE and is now the 10th largest cryptocurrency by market cap. It was up nearly 3% in one day, trading above USD 135.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is moving lower and is trading below USD 58,000. If BTC breaks the USD 56,500 support, there is a risk of a sharper drop towards USD 55,000.

