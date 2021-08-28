Bitcoin and Ethereum rise, Cardano gains momentum

The price of bitcoin it remained above USD 46,000 and recovered above USD 47,000. Ethereum broke above USD 3,150, XRP may soon attempt a break above USD 1.15. ADA gained over 5% and broke the USD 2.65 resistance.

Bitcoin price remained stable above the USD 46,500 support level. A base has formed above USD 46,500 and BTC has started a recovery wave. Currently (11:45 UTC) it is trading above USD 47,000, with a large resistance near USD 48,500.

Likewise, most major altcoins are slowly recovering higher. Ethereum is back above the USD 3,110 and USD 3,150 resistance levels. XRP remained above USD 1.05 and recovered above USD 1.12. ADA outperformed with a strong move above USD 2.65 and USD 2.70.

Total market capitalization

The price of Bitcoin

After a US $ 46,500 test, the bitcoin price began a wave of steady recovery. BTC broke through the USD 47,000 and USD 47,200 resistance levels. The price even exceeded $ 47,500. It is currently approaching the USD 48,000 resistance. The main resistance is still near USD 48,500, above which the price could gain bullish momentum.

On the downside, initial support is near the USD 47,200 level. The major breakthrough support is forming near the USD 46,500 level.

The price of Ethereum

Even the Ethereum price it formed a base above USD 3,050 before initiating an upward correction. ETH broke through the USD 3,110 and USD 3,150 resistance levels. The main barrier is still close to the USD 3,200 level. A close above USD 3,200 could set the pace for a decent rise.

If there is a further dip, the bulls could protect the USD 3,110 support. The next key support is near USD 3,050, below which the price could possibly test USD 3,000.

The price of ADA, LTC, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) found strong support near the USD 2.50 level. As a result, the price started a steady rise and broke the USD 2.65 resistance. The next key resistance is near the USD 2.80 level. A close above the USD 2.80 level could initiate a new move towards the USD 3.00 level.

Litecoin (LTC) is stable above the USD 170 level. If LTC breaks through the USD 175 resistance, it could even break above USD 180. Further gains could open the door for a move towards the USD 2.88 level. The next big resistance for the bulls is near the USD 3.00 level.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is recovering above the USD 0.270 level. Immediate resistance is near the USD 0.280 level. A clear break above USD 0.280 and USD 0.288 could drive the price towards the USD 0.300 level. If there is a further decline, the price could revisit the USD 0.250 support zone.

The price of XRP found strong support near the USD 1.05 level. The price started a new rise above the USD 1.10 and USD 1.12 levels. The next key resistance is near USD 1.15, above which the price could rise towards the USD 1.20 level.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins were up 5%, including AR, CELO, SOL, REV, LUNA, PERP, RUNE, HNT, AVAX, and FTT. Of that, AR gained 30% and broke the USD 30.00 level.

To sum it up, the price of bitcoin is on the rise and is trading above USD 47,000. If BTC breaks the USD 48,000 resistance, BTC could accelerate towards USD 50,000.

