Bitcoin and Ethereum seek direction, Rally of DOGE and SHIB

The price of bitcoin tested the key USD 60,000 support zone.

tested the key USD 60,000 support zone. Ethereum holding above USD 4,000, XRP struggles to gain speed above USD 1.12.

holding above USD 4,000, XRP struggles to gain speed above USD 1.12. SHIB grew 12% in one day. GRT and RUNE gained over 16%.

Bitcoin price has extended its downward correction below the USD 62,500 support zone. BTC it was the USD 60,000 zone and is now (04:25 UTC) above the USD 62,000 level again. A close above USD 63,000 is required to initiate a new rise in the near term.

Furthermore, most of the major altcoins are consolidating losses. ETH it rose below USD 4,000, but the downside was limited and the price moved back above this level again. XRP is facing an upward task near USD 1.12 and USD 1.15. ADA is trading in a range below the USD 2.20 resistance zone.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After a close below USD 63,000, the bitcoin price extended its downward correction. BTC traded below the USD 62,000 support zone. It even dropped below USD 60,000, but rebates were limited. The price is now recovering and is trading around USD 62,000. Immediate resistance is near the USD 62,200 level. The next major resistance is near USD 63,000, above which the price could rise towards the USD 65,000 level.

On the downside, initial support is near USD 61,200. The first major support is near USD 60,500, below which the price could extend its decline in the short term.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price also followed bitcoin and corrected below USD 4,200. ETH fell below USD 4,000 and is now recovering higher. The price is consolidating near USD 4,100 and could start a new rise if a break above USD 4,175 occurs. The next key resistance is near USD 4,250.

Immediate bearish support is near the USD 4,100 level. The first key support is now forming near the USD 4,020 level, below which the price could plummet to USD 3,800.

The price of ADA, LTC, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) traded below the USD 2.18 and USD 2.20 resistance levels. It is now consolidating near USD 2.12 and struggling to initiate a new rise. If there is a bearish reaction, the price could fall below the USD 2.08 support. The next major support is near the USD 2.00 level.

Litecoin (LTC) is down nearly 3% and is trading well below the USD 200 level. Initial bearish support is near the USD 188 level. The first major support is near USD 185, below which bears may point to a larger decline. Conversely, the price could start a new rise above the USD 195 level.

Dogecoin (DOGE) gained over 7% and broke the USD 0.265 resistance. It is now facing resistance near the USD 0.280 level. The next big resistance is near USD 0.300, above which the price could rise towards the USD 0.312 level. On the downside, the bulls may remain active near the USD 0.250 level.

Meanwhile, the so-called “DOGE killer”, the SHIB token, grew 12% in one day, increasing its weekly earnings to 44% and becoming the 11th largest cryptoasset by market cap.

The price of XRP failed to stay above the USD 1.12 pivot level. It is now stuck near USD 1.10. The first key support is at USD 1.05. The main support is near USD 1.00. A break to the downside below USD 1.00 could call for a larger decline in the near term.

Other altcoin markets today

Some altcoins were up more than 8%, including GRT, RUNE, ONE, SHIB, FTM, NEAR, KSM, and KCS. Of these, GRT gained 16% and broke above the USD 1.02 level, while RUNE jumped above USD 13.00.

Loading... Advertisements

Overall, bitcoin price is recovering and is trading above the USD 61,200 support. However, a close above USD 62,000 and USD 63,000 is a must to start a new rise.

_____

Find the best price to buy / sell cryptocurrency:

_______

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN