Bitcoin and Ethereum still in the balance, Rally of ATOM and QNT

The price of Bitcoin it is recovering above USD 37,000.

it is recovering above USD 37,000. Ethereum is still below USD 2,700, XRP remained above USD 0.60.

is still below USD 2,700, XRP remained above USD 0.60. ATOM and QNT are up by more than 12%.

Bitcoin price has started a downward correction below the USD 38,000 level. BTC was also trading below USD 36,500, but there was no test of USD 36,000. Currently (04:11 UTC) it is recovering and trading above USD 37,300.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins are also moving higher. ETH fell below USD 2,600 before correcting again above USD 2,650. XRP managed to stay above the USD 0.60 support zone. ADA recovered above the USD 1.05 resistance zone.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After a downward correction, Bitcoin’s price found support near USD 36,250. BTC started a decent hike and was able to break out of the USD 36,800 resistance. It has also broken out of USD 37,000, while the next major resistance is near the USD 38,000 level, above which the price could gain momentum.

On the downside, immediate support is near the USD 37,000 level. The next major support is near USD 36,250, below which the price could also drop below USD 36,000.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price fell below USD 2,600, but the bulls managed to protect USD 2,550. ETH is now rising and is trading above USD 2,650. A first hurdle is near the USD 2,720 level. The next key resistance is near the USD 2,800 level, above which the price may continue to rise.

Initial support is near the USD 2,640 level. The next major support is near USD 2,600, below which the price could possibly drop below USD 2,550.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) was stable above the USD 1.00 zone. It is moving higher, breaking out of the USD 1.05 resistance. The first key resistance is near USD 1.08. The main breakout resistance is still near USD 1.10.

Binance coin (BNB) fell below the USD 365 support level. It is now recovering and trading above USD 370. To continue rising, the price must break out of the USD 380 resistance zone.

Solana (SOL) fell sharply and tested the USD 95 support level. The price found support and recovered above USD 100. However, bears may remain active near USD 110 and USD 112.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is still struggling below the USD 0.145 resistance level. If the bulls fail to gain strength, it may drop to the USD 0.122 support level.

The price of XRP holds the support of USD 0.600. Immediate resistance is near USD 0.632. The next major resistance is near USD 0.650, above which the price could possibly accelerate higher.

More altcoin markets today

Some altcoins are up more than 5%, including LUNA, ATOM, NEAR, MANA, HBAR, ETC, MIOTA, MKR, QNT, ROSE and NEXO. Of these, ATOM gained 12%, surpassing USD 29 and reducing its weekly losses to less than 3%. Meanwhile, QNT increased its weekly earnings to more than 46%, jumping another 16% in one day to close to USD 135.

Overall, the bitcoin price is moving higher towards the USD 38,000 resistance. If there is no break to the upside, BTC could start a new decline towards USD 36,000 in the near term. Conversely, the bulls could test the key USD 40,000 resistance zone.

