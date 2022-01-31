Bitcoin and Ethereum still scared: where are they heading?

In general, the cryptocurrency market has not emerged from the condition of uncertainty and fear of new collapses.

The week just started could have conditions of low trading volumes during the Asian session. In fact, the week of celebrations for the Lunar New Year is underway in China.

Bitcoin

What can be said about the first cryptocurrency by market capitalization is that in January its price stabilized between $ 30,000 and $ 40,000.

To understand the situation of BTC, just check that at 12 months it is up by just + 12.07%. Since the beginning of the year it has lost 19.6% of its value and in three months the -39.45%.

This Monday ending January is trading at USD 37,144, down -1.03% from the previous day’s close.

Many technical analyzes have tried to interpret the situation by stating that BTC reached the same oversold levels as in July 2021, when then there was a new rise in the price until the ATH in November.

Other analyzes wanted to see in the recent plunge below US 33,000 a strong support below which it will not go.

Caution currently reigns supreme, cryptocurrency purchases are made in particular for the accumulation of crypto assets. No hikes are expected in the short term that are strong enough to drive BTC to the highs of May or November 2021. What would be the fundamentals?