Bitcoin and Ethereum still scared: where are they heading?

The fear index for ethereum (ETH) is at 28, in a condition of not extreme fear but still conditioned by it.
Bitcoin (BTC) is much more fear-driven and we find it at 20 second the Bitcoin fear Index.
In general, the cryptocurrency market has not emerged from the condition of uncertainty and fear of new collapses.
The week just started could have conditions of low trading volumes during the Asian session. In fact, the week of celebrations for the Lunar New Year is underway in China.
Bitcoin
What can be said about the first cryptocurrency by market capitalization is that in January its price stabilized between $ 30,000 and $ 40,000.
To understand the situation of BTC, just check that at 12 months it is up by just + 12.07%. Since the beginning of the year it has lost 19.6% of its value and in three months the -39.45%.
This Monday ending January is trading at USD 37,144, down -1.03% from the previous day’s close.
Many technical analyzes have tried to interpret the situation by stating that BTC reached the same oversold levels as in July 2021, when then there was a new rise in the price until the ATH in November.
Other analyzes wanted to see in the recent plunge below US 33,000 a strong support below which it will not go.
Caution currently reigns supreme, cryptocurrency purchases are made in particular for the accumulation of crypto assets. No hikes are expected in the short term that are strong enough to drive BTC to the highs of May or November 2021. What would be the fundamentals?
Ethereum
Ether at 12 months is more positive than BTC by + 92.63%, but since the beginning of the year it has lost 31.14% and in the last three months it has lost 40.99% of the accumulated value at the highest levels seen in 2021.
ETH is currently trading at a price of USD 2,533, down -3% from the previous day’s close.
Compared to the low of USD 2412 set earlier this year, ETH is up by just over USD 100. Too little and too early to say that the low is really the low of the year, other bearish phases could lead the cryptocurrency to experience new price drops.
Some analyzes see USD 1,800 as a good price to start buying the ethereum (ETH) “dip”, but not before.
It should be noted that, while BTC got very close to the low of July 2021 which then marked a trend reversal until it reached the new high in November, ETH that low has not yet reached it.
In July of last year, ETH plunged to USD 1994 before rebounding to USD 4632.
In the worst case scenario, keep in mind that ether on December 13, 2020 was worth USD 585. A significant day because it marked the beginning of a bullish phase which culminated in early May of the following year (2021).
Bitcoin and Ethereum
While the bitcoin and ethereum bulls are fearful and show a lot of reluctance to invest heavily, however in the bitcoin market, buyers are more active and willing to buy to hoard, while buyers of the second cryptocurrency are much more cautious.