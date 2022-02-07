Bitcoin and Ethereum still up, DOGE and SHIB up

The price of Bitcoin is approaching the USD 43,000 level.

is approaching the USD 43,000 level. Ethereum maintains its gains above USD 3,000, XRP has broken through the USD 0.70 resistance.

maintains its gains above USD 3,000, XRP has broken through the USD 0.70 resistance. DOGE rose 7% while SHIB earned 25%.

Bitcoin’s price started a sharp rise and broke through the USD 40,000 resistance. BTC it even surpassed $ 42,000. Currently (04:21 UTC) it is showing positive signs and is trading above USD 42,800 after rising 3% in one day and 13% in one week.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins are steadily rising. ETH was able to settle above the USD 3,000 resistance level. XRP rose above the USD 0.70 resistance level. ADA is trading above the USD 0.150 pivot level.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After forming a base, Bitcoin’s price was able to rise above the USD 40,000 resistance. The BTC bulls took control and pushed the price above USD 41,500. The price even surpassed USD 42,500. The next major resistance is near the USD 43,000 level, above which the price could accelerate further up towards the USD 44,500 level.

On the downside, immediate support is near the USD 42,000 level. The main weekly support is forming near the USD 40,000 level, below which the price could begin another decline.

The price of Ethereum

The price of Ethereum has followed a bullish path above the USD 2,880 resistance level. ETH climbed above the USD 3,000 barrier and accelerated higher, rising 2% in one day and nearly 18% in a week. It is now facing resistance near the USD 3,080 level. The next key resistance is near USD 3,120, above which the bulls could move towards the USD 3,350 level.

Initial support is near the USD 3,000 level. The next major support is near USD 2,880, below which the price could drop to USD 2,600.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) managed to break out of the key USD 1,150 resistance zone. It appears that the price could also rise to USD 1,188. Any other gains could send the price towards the USD 1.20 resistance zone.

Binance coin (BNB) broke through the main USD 400 resistance level. It is now consolidating above the USD 420 level. If the bulls stay in action, the price could rise towards the USD 445 and USD 450 resistance levels.

Solana (SOL) has risen above the USD 112 resistance level and is approaching the USD 120 level. If there is a break to the upside above USD 120, the price could rise towards the USD 125 and USD 132 levels.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is gaining momentum above the USD 0.155 resistance level, gaining 7% in one day and 13% in a week. The next key resistance is near the USD 0.162 level. If there is a downward correction, the price could find support near the USD 0.150 level.

The price of XRP rose 8% in one day and there was a clear move above the USD 0.70 level. The next major resistance is near USD 0.750, beyond which the price could possibly accelerate to USD 0.80.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are up by more than 5%, including SHIB, MANA, LEO, AXS, THETA, ONE, FLOW, GRT, KSM, LRC, CHZ and TFUEL. Of that, SHIB gained 25% and broke above the USD 0.000028 level, rising nearly 34% in one week.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is gaining bullish momentum above the USD 42,500 level. If the bulls stay in action, BTC could rise towards the USD 45,000 level.

_______

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

_______

Find the best price to buy / sell cryptocurrencies: