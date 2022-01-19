Bitcoin and Ethereum stopped at obstacles, Rally of ETC and THETA

The price of Bitcoin it is struggling to recover above $ 42,750.

Bitcoin’s price extended the decline below the USD 41,800 level. BTC also tested USD 41,250 and recently corrected higher. Currently (04:01 UTC) it is trading above USD 41,700, but it is necessary to go above USD 42,750 for a better recovery.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins are attempting an upward correction. ETH fell below USD 3,120, but bulls protected USD 3,050. XRP is struggling to settle above USD 0.750. ADA trimmed earnings and dropped below USD 1.50.

The price of Bitcoin

After dropping below USD 42,500, Bitcoin’s price extended the decline. BTC even broke below the USD 42,000 support level. It got below $ 41,500 before the bulls appeared and pushed the price above $ 42,400 and then plunged back to $ 41,700.

On the downside, the next major support is near USD 41,200, below which there is a risk of a sharper decline.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price also extended the decline below the USD 3,120 support. ETH tested USD 3,080 and then bounced higher. On the upside, immediate resistance is near USD 3,200. The next key resistance is near USD 3,250, above which the price may attempt a steady upward movement.

Initial support is near the USD 3,080 level. The next major support is near USD 3,000, below which there is a risk of a sharp decline.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) started a downward correction after a strong rally towards USD 1.60. The bears pushed the price back below USD 1.50 and nearly USD 1.40 before recovering towards USD 1.45. He’s now down 8% in one day and has reduced his weekly earnings to less than 23%.

Binance coin (BNB) is consolidating near the USD 465 level. Any further downside could push the price towards the USD 450 level. If a new rise occurs, the bears could take positions near the USD 480 level.

Solana (SOL) tested the USD 135 zone. It is back above USD 138 but is facing resistance near USD 140. The next major resistance is near USD 150, above which the price could rise to USD 165.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is struggling below the USD 0.170 pivot level. If the bears stay in action, the price could drop towards the USD 0.150 level. Conversely, the price could recover towards the USD 0.180 level.

The price of XRP has settled below the USD 0.75 level. The next major support is near the USD 0.735 level. If there are further losses, the price may continue to fall towards the USD 0.700 level.

More altcoin markets today

Some altcoins are down more than 5%, including MATIC, SHIB, LINK, UNI, LTC, HEX, XMR, EGLD, and ONE. Conversely, ETC and THETA gained nearly 9%, reaching USD 34 and USD 4.32 respectively. ETC is now up nearly 15% in one week, while THETA is up 6%.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is showing bearish signs below the USD 43,000 level. To initiate a new rise, BTC must settle above this level.

