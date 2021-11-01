Bitcoin and Ethereum struggle, SOL and SHIB up

The price of Bitcoin it failed to settle above $ 62,000 and fell.

struggled to break above $ 4,400, XRP hit a high near $ 1.15. RUNE and HOT rose by over 18%, SHIB jumped 7%.

Bitcoin’s price failed to gain momentum above the $ 62,500 and $ 62,650 resistance levels. Consequentially, BTC began a new decline below the $ 61,200 support. Currently (04:33 UTC) BTC is trading above $ 61,300 and may continue to move lower.

Furthermore, most of the major altcoins are also moving lower. ETH it failed to exceed $ 4,400 and fell. XRP shot up to the $ 1.15 resistance level before a further decline. ADA is now trading below the $ 2.00 level.

The price of Bitcoin

Recently the price of bitcoin it attempted a clear break-up above the $ 62,500 resistance zone. However, BTC failed to gain strength and began a new decline. It broke through the key support zone of $ 61,200. On the downside, initial support is near the $ 60,250 level. The main support is forming near the $ 60,000 level, below which the price could start a stronger decline.

On the upside, immediate resistance is found near the $ 61,200 level. The main weekly resistance is forming near the $ 62,500 level, above which the price could possibly gain bullish momentum.

The price of Ethereum

The price of Ethereum it failed to settle above $ 4,400. It began a new decline below the $ 4,350 level. There was a break below the $ 4,280 support level. The next key support is near $ 4,200. If the price falls below $ 4,200 it could drive the price towards $ 4,120.

On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $ 4,320 level. The next key resistance is near $ 4,400, above which the price could accelerate further up to the $ 4,500 level.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, SHIB and XRP

Cardano (ADA) rose above the $ 2.00 level. However, the price failed to settle above $ 2.00 and began a new decline. The price is trading below $ 1.95 and may continue to fall towards $ 1.88. The next major support is near the 1.85 level. Immediate resistance is found near USD 1.98, above which the price could rise towards the USD 2.05 level in the short term.

Binance Coin (BNB) it settled above the $ 500 resistance. It is now facing resistance near the $ 550 level. A close above $ 550 could push the price towards $ 580 and $ 600 levels.

Solana (SOL) it is up 6% and is trading above the USD 200 level. The price is consolidating gains and may begin to rise towards USD 220. Further gains could push the price towards the $ 240 level in the short term.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) it is up more than 7% and surpassed the $ 0.000070 level. An initial resistance is found near the $ 0.000075 level, beyond which the price could rise towards the $ 0.000080 level.

The price of XRP broke through the $ 1.12 resistance level. However, it failed to break out of the $ 1.15 resistance and began a new decline. If the bears stay in action, the price could revisit $ 1.02.

Other altcoin markets today

Many altcoins have risen more than 5%, including HOT, XDC, QTUM, ICX, AMP, RUNE, GRT, FTM, AR, OMG, and XMR. Among them, HOT gained over 24% and broke the $ 0.013 level.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is showing some bearish signals below $ 62,000 in the near term. If BTC settles below $ 60,000, there could be a steeper decline.

