Bitcoin and Ethereum struggle to rise, up 12% for YFI

The price of Bitcoin it is struggling to gain pace above $ 48,000.

it is struggling to gain pace above $ 48,000. Ethereum points to $ 3,850, XRP approaches $ 0.85.

points to $ 3,850, XRP approaches $ 0.85. OHM and YFI they are up by 10% and 12% respectively.

Bitcoin’s price attempted a clear break above the $ 48,500 zone. However, BTC failed to gain pace for a move above $ 48,500 and began a new decline. Currently (04:24 UTC) it is consolidating near USD 47,000 and there is a risk of a further decline towards USD 46,200.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins are consolidating losses. ETH is recovering and may soon test USD 3,850 resistance. XRP may attempt a new rise above USD 0.850. ADA is consolidating near the $ 1.35 zone.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After a rejection close to $ 48,500, the price of bitcoin began a new decline. BTC fell below the $ 47,500 and $ 47,000 levels. However, the bulls remained active near the $ 46,000 zone. It is now recovering and trading close to $ 47,000. Immediate resistance is near the USD 47,500 level. The main weekly resistance is now forming near USD 48,500.

On the downside, initial support is near the $ 46,500 zone. The key support is near $ 45,500, below which there is a risk of a major decline.

The price of Ethereum

The price of Ethereum started a new rise and accelerated above the $ 3,700 level, reaching $ 3,800. The next key hurdle is near USD 3,850, above which the price could accelerate higher.

On the downside, initial support is near the USD 3.720 level. The main weekly support is near USD 3,600, below which the price may decline in the short term.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) is consolidating near the USD 1.35 level. Immediate resistance is near the USD 1.38 level. The main breakout zone is near USD 1.40, above which the price could gain bullish momentum in the coming sessions.

Binance coin (BNB) is stuck near the $ 525 level. It is facing a small hurdle near the USD 532 level. The key barrier is near the USD 545 and USD 550 levels. If it breaks to the upside, the price could rise steadily in the coming sessions.

Solana (SOL) is facing major resistance near the USD 178 and USD 180 levels. The weekly hurdle is near USD 188, above which the price could gain pace. If not, there is a risk of a move towards the USD 165 level in the next few sessions.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is consolidating near the $ 0.172 support zone. The next major support is near USD 0.170, below which it could test USD 0.165. On the upside, the price could face resistance near the $ 0.180 level.

The price of XRP is stuck near the $ 0.85 level. A clear move above the $ 0.85 level could open the door for a test of the $ 0.92 level. On the downside, there is key support near the $ 0.80 level.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are up by more than 5%, including YFI, ANKR, QTUM, BORA, WAXP, ONE, BAT, UNI, KLAY, HBAR, HNT and XEC. Of that, YFI earned 12% and tested the $ 41,000 level, increasing its weekly earnings to 31%.

Overall, bitcoin’s price is struggling to break out of the $ 48,000 resistance. If BTC fails to gain momentum, there could be a decline below the $ 46,300 level.

_______

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

_______

Find the best price to buy / sell cryptocurrencies: