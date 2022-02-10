Bitcoin and Ethereum stuck in a range, Rally of ETC and FLOW

The price of Bitcoin it is still struggling below $ 45,000.

The price of BTC attempted a new rally above USD 44,500, but there was no continuation to the upside. Currently (04:18 UTC) it is trading in a key range near USD 43,900.

Likewise, most major altcoins are also trading within a range. ETH it is stuck between 3,050 and 3,250 USD. XRP is facing strong resistance near USD 0.90 and USD 0.92. ADA is consolidating above USD 1.15.

The price of Bitcoin

After a short-term decline, Bitcoin’s price found support near USD 42,750. BTC is now recovering and is trading close to USD 43,900. On the upside, an initial resistance is found near USD 44,000. The next major resistance is near the USD 44,500 level, above which the bulls could point for a clear move towards USD 45,500.

On the downside, immediate support is near the USD 43,200 level. The next key support is near the USD 42,750 level, below which the price could fall to USD 42,000.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price gained pace above the USD 3,200 level. ETH even broke above the USD 3,250 level, but there was no continuation to the upside and the price fell below USD 3,200. The next major support is near USD 3,120, below which the price could retest USD 3,050.

If there is another hike, the price could face resistance near USD 3,250. The next key resistance could be near the USD 3,350 or USD 3,420 zone.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) is rising and is trading above USD 1.175. Immediate resistance is near USD 0.188. The main resistance is still USD 1.20 above which the bulls could gain strength.

Binance coin (BNB) is still trading below USD 420. If the bears stay in action, it could test the USD 405. The main support at the breakdown is still USD 400, below which there is a risk of a major decline.

Solana (SOL) is locked in a range close to the USD 110 level. The next key support is near USD 105. If there is a new rise, the bulls will need to break above the USD 120 level for a continuation of the short-term bullishness.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is holding gains near the USD 0.150 level. It is now facing resistance near the USD 0.168 and USD 0.175 levels. A clear break to the upside could send the price towards the USD 0.200 level in the short term.

The price of XRP made another attempt to break out of the USD 0.920 resistance, but failed. There has been a downward correction, but the price has remained well supported near USD 0.85. If there are no further losses, the price may attempt another increase to USD 1.00.

More altcoin markets today

Some altcoins rose more than 5%, including CRO, ETC, EGLD, HNT, FLOW, STX, NEO, KDA, CHZ, AR, WAVES, and SCRT. Of these, ETC was able to climb above the USD 35 resistance level and is now up nearly 11% in one day and more than 34% in one week. Meanwhile, FLOW jumped 12%, broke the USD 8 level, and increased its weekly earnings to 31%.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is stable above USD 43,000 and USD 42,750. If BTC settles above USD 44,000, it could start a stronger rise in the next few sessions.

