Bitcoin and ethereum suffer heavy losses as the cryptocurrency market continues to collapse

Markets continued to slide on Friday – with Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana all taking double-digit losses in seven days.

Bitcoin was trading at $ 47,985.20 at the time of writing, down 15% over the past week. The largest digital asset fell more than 30% from its all-time high of $ 69,044.77 a month ago, according to data from CoinGecko.

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, also fell 11.4% in seven days, trading at just over $ 4,000.

Solana, the competitor of Ethereum and the fifth largest cryptocurrency, was trading at $ 173, losing 25% of its value in a week.

Other altcoins have suffered heavy losses over the past seven days, including Polkadot (down 23% in one week); Dogecoin (down by 19%); Avalanche (down 21%). Almost all of them fell on the last day.

They are all down.

What could be the cause of this sharp drop in prices? My brochure brought back yesterday that after Chinese real estate developers Evergrande and Kaisa were unable to make scheduled payments on US dollar bonds, stock prices plummeted – and cryptocurrencies followed suit.

Analyst and trader Alex Kruger said today it was also likely a “year-end profit taking”. ” Think of performance fees, bonuses, audits, phantom sales, tax loss harvesting” , he said. ” This happens. “

Chris Troutner, developer of Bitcoin Cash, said this was likely due to this as well. He added that ” prices always seem to go down before the end of the year “- except last year, an exceptional year in which” institutional investors have invested in cryptocurrencies to stay ahead of inflation. “

In 2018 and 2019, the price of bitcoin fell at the end of the year. This could be because “people are selling to buy gifts,” he said.

Whatever the cause of the drop in prices, could a cold winter begin for cryptocurrencies?