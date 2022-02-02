Bitcoin and Ethereum take up bullish momentum, Rally di LUNA

The price of Bitcoin it is showing positive signs above the USD 38,000 resistance.

rose 10%, XRP topped USD 0.62. Sun MOON they are up by more than 18%.

Bitcoin’s price remained well-priced above the USD 36,500 zone. As a result, BTC started a new rise and broke through the USD 38,000 resistance. Currently (04:16 UTC) it is trading above USD 38,600 and is aiming for a break to the upside above USD 38,800.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins are showing positive signs. ETH gained pace on a move above the USD 2,750 resistance zone. XRP is back above USD 0.60. ADA is attempting a break to the upside above the USD 1.05 resistance.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After a downward correction, Bitcoin’s price found support near USD 36,500. BTC started a new rise and climbed above the USD 38,000 resistance. It has now risen 4% in one day and is attempting a break to the upside above the USD 38,800 level. If the bulls are successful, the price could accelerate higher towards the USD 40,000 hurdle in the near term.

Immediate support is near the USD 38,000 level. The next major support is near USD 37,500, below which the price could revisit the USD 36,500 support zone.

The price of Ethereum

The price of Ethereum started a sharp rise above the USD 2,600 level. ETH is up 10% and is testing the USD 2,750 resistance, above which the price could accelerate towards the USD 2,800 level.

On the downside, initial support is near the USD 2,680 level. The next major support is near USD 2,650, below which the price could possibly struggle to stay above USD 2,600.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) remained strong above the USD 1.00 support zone. There has been a steady recovery wave above the USD 1.04 level. To continue rising, the price must break out of the USD 1.05 resistance.

Binance coin (BNB) is on the rise and is trading above USD 380. The first key resistance is near the USD 388 level. An adequate break above the USD 388 level could push the price towards the USD 400 main resistance.

Solana (SOL) started a sharp rise above the USD 85 resistance. It gained nearly 19% and there was a move above the USD 105 resistance, above which the price could test USD 112.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is moving higher towards the USD 0.145 resistance. The next key resistance is near the USD 0.150 level. If there is a bearish reaction, the price could find offers near the USD 0.135 level.

The price of XRP was able to settle above the $ 0.60 pivot level. The price is now trading above $ 0.62 and may continue to rise. The next major resistance for the bulls could be USD 0.65.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are up more than 5%, including LUNA, DOT, AVAX, MATIC, CRO, ATOM, UNI, NEAR, FTT, MANA and HBAR. Among them, LUNA climbed 22% and surpassed the USD 50 level, reducing its weekly losses to less than 19%.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is showing positive signs above the USD 38,000 level. If the BTC breaks out of the USD 38,800 resistance, there could be a move towards the USD 40,000 level. If not, it could correct further down to USD 37,500.

