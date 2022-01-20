Bitcoin and Ethereum the most traded assets in Europe in 2021

Bitcoin and Ethereum were found to be the top two assets traded in 2021, while the most popular stocks were Tesla, Amazon and Apple. A clear sign of how European investors are increasingly adapting to global trends.

To reveal this is an analysis conducted on the data of Bitpanda, Europe’s leading investment platform that recently added hundreds of new fractional shares and ETFs to its platform, surpassing the 1000 digital assets available.

Launched in beta by the fintech unicorn in April 2021, Bitpanda Stocks it has opened up to anyone the possibility of investing, in a fully regulated manner, in fractional shares. For the first time in Europe, everyone can invest in their favorite brands starting from 1 euro, with zero commissions and low spreads, even beyond the traditional opening hours of the stock exchanges. Among the new assets available there are important global players such as Amazon, Microsoft, Nike, PayPal, Tesla and 24 companies listed on the Italian Stock Exchange such as Enel, Eni, Intesa San Paolo, Telecom Italia, Mediobanca and Generali.

Orlando Merone, country manager of Bitpanda in Italy, he explains that “the expansion of Bitpanda Stocks follows the positive trend of investments in digital assets, which have increased dramatically in recent years. Since our entry into Italy in April 2021 we have found that many users are interested in investing. especially young people to show themselves more inclined, the age range of our target tends to expand day by day, demonstrating how much the propensity to invest is increasingly mainstream. We want to continue to leverage simplicity, immediacy, security and personalization to allow all Italians to take over the reins of their own financial future “.

“With Bitpanda Stocks – continues Merone – we want to allow everyone to have easy access to the financial markets, regardless of the amount available. Starting from 1 euro, we offer over a thousand digital assets, including Borsa Italiana securities, such as Enel, ENI and Intesa Sanpaolo. We are very happy with this expansion of the Bitpanda Stocks offering, it allows us to be ever closer to Italian customers and to respond to their requests, as well as to make these titles accessible to over 3 million Bitpanda users throughout Europe”.