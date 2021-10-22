Bitcoin and Ethereum to the downside, SOL exceeds 200 USD

The price of bitcoin hovers above the USD 63,000 level.

hovers above the USD 63,000 level. Ethereum fell below USD 4,200, XRP failed to rise above USD 1.15.

fell below USD 4,200, XRP failed to rise above USD 1.15. SOL remains high and has surpassed the USD 200 level.

The price of bitcoin (BTC) is currently (04:25 UTC) trading well below USD 64,000 and there may be further downside in the short term.

Furthermore, most of the major altcoins are also reducing gains. ETH traded below the USD 4,320 and USD 4,250 support levels. XRP is still struggling to break out of the USD 1.15 resistance zone. ADA tested USD 2.30 before correcting lower.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After setting a new all-time high earlier this week, bitcoin’s price began a downward correction below USD 66,000. BTC traded below the USD 65,000 and USD 64,200 support levels. It has tested USD 62,000 and is now consolidating losses. On the downside, initial support is near USD 62,500. The first major support is near USD 62,000, below which the price could test the USD 60,500 support.

If there is a new rise, the price could encounter resistance near USD 64,200. The next major resistance is near USD 65,000, above which the bulls could point to a new all-time high.

The price of Ethereum

The price of Ethereum was able to break out of the USD 4,200 level. ETH even broke above USD 4,350, but failed to test the USD 4,400 resistance. It formed a high near USD 4,375 before starting a downward correction. The price is now trading below USD 4,200, but may find offers near USD 4,050 and USD 4,000.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the USD 4,200 level. The first key resistance is near USD 4,250, above which the price could rise to USD 4,350.

The price of ADA, LTC, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) broke the USD 2.18 and USD 2.20 resistance levels. It broke above USD 2.32 before correcting to the downside. It is now trading below USD 2.20, with key support at USD 2.15. Any further losses could bring the price to USD 2.05.

Litecoin (LTC) underwent a downward correction from USD 212. It is consolidating near the USD 200 level, with major support at USD 192. Any further losses could open the door to a larger decline in the near term. If there is a fresh rise, the bulls could point to a break above USD 212.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is back below the USD 0.250 level. Initial support is near USD 0.240. The first major support is USD 0.232, below which the price may fall towards the USD 0.220 level. If there is a new rise above USD 0.250, the price may rise to USD 0.265.

The price of XRP failed to strengthen above USD 1.15 and began a downward correction. It is now trading close to USD 1.10, with immediate support at USD 1.08. The next major support is near USD 1.05, below which the price could test USD 1.00.

Other altcoin markets today

Many altcoins have risen by more than 5%, including RUNE, GRT, SOL, ZEC, VET, NEAR, NEXO, LINK, EGLD, AVAX, XMR, and HT. Of these, RUNE gained 35% and surpassed the USD 10 level.

Overall, the bitcoin price is correcting gains below USD 64,000. It looks like BTC might even drop below USD 62,000, but the USD 60,000 zone could act as a strong support.

Loading... Advertisements

_____

Find the best price to buy / sell cryptocurrency:

_______

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN