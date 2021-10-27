Bitcoin and Ethereum try to recover, SHIB + 29%

The price of bitcoin it is back above USD 61,400 after nearly testing USD 60,000.

Bitcoin price struggled to break out of the USD 64,000 resistance zone. BTC it is moving lower and currently (04:33 UTC) is trading above USD 61,400 after falling to nearly USD 60,000 this morning. A break to the downside below USD 60,000 could put the bulls under pressure in the short term.

Furthermore, most of the major altcoins are trading in a range. ETH it declined before returning to the USD 4,300 level. XRP is still trading well below the USD 1.15 resistance. ADA is facing major resistance near the USD 2.20 zone.

The price of Bitcoin

After a failed attempt to break out of the USD 64,000 resistance, the price of bitcoin began a new decline. BTC traded below the USD 62,200 and USD 62,000 support levels. The price is now consolidating above the USD 61,000 level. A break to the downside and a close below USD 60,000 could trigger a stronger decline. In this case, the price could drop towards the USD 58,000 level.

The next big resistance is near USD 62,000, above which the price could possibly start a new rise towards the USD 64,000 level.

The price of Ethereum

The price of Ethereum has risen above the USD 4,250 level. However, ETH struggled to continue rising and declined, before returning to the USD 4,300 level.

The next major resistance is near USD 4,350, above which the price could rise towards the USD 4,500 level. If ETH falls below USD 4,200, the price could accelerate downwards towards the USD 4,050 level.

The price of ADA, LTC, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) is still facing resistance near the USD 2.18 and USD 2.20 levels. A close above USD 2.20 could push the price higher. The next big resistance is at USD 2.32. Conversely, the price could start a new decline towards the USD 2.05 level. The next major support is near the USD 2.00 level.

Binance Coin (BNB) is consolidating near the USD 480 level. Immediate resistance is near the USD 490 level. The main resistance at the breakout is near USD 500, above which the price could rise towards the USD 520 level in the short term.

Solana (SOL) is consolidating near the USD 200 level. A close below the USD 200 level could possibly push the price towards USD 192. The next key support is at USD 185. On the upside, bears may remain active near the USD 212 and USD 215 levels.

Dogecoin (DOGE) maintains gains above the USD 0.250 level. The price is facing resistance near the USD 0.265 level. Any further gains could drive the price towards the USD 0.280 level. If not, the price may experience drops near the USD 0.232 level.

The price of XRP is trading in a range of $ 1.10 to $ 1.15. The main resistance is near USD 1.15, above which the price could rise towards USD 1.20. Otherwise, the price may fall towards the USD 1.05 support.

Other altcoin markets today

Many altcoins have risen by more than 8%, including HOT, SHIB, HNT, ATOM, ENJ, TFUEL, YFI, THETA, SNX, NEXO, and MATIC. Of these, SHIB rallied 29% and reached USD 0.00005364.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is trying to recover towards USD 62,000. If the decline resumes, a close below USD 60,000 could push BTC lower in the coming sessions.

