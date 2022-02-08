Bitcoin and Ethereum: what is happening to the quotes?

I return to talk about cryptocurrencies to confirm my still skeptical view on the short-term trend of Bitcoin and Ethereum, but at the same time with some light of hope that seems to be glimpsed on the horizon.

Let’s start with January 2022, which ended very badly. The two cryptocurrencies lost more than 20%, confirming an already evident downtrend at the end of 2021. With a correction of more than 50%, Bitcoin did not leave much hope for an immediate restart, with its certainly significant case history telling us how necessary it was. a work of patient accumulation before the restart.

Bitcoin: the reasons for the descent and the technical analysis

With technology stocks under pressure on Wall Street, it emerged clearly that Bitcoin can be considered to all intents and purposes as a growth stock without dividends, with no protective capacity in times of tension and above all of drainage of liquidity from part of the Fed.

The market is preparing for an imminent regulatory activity by the American authorities, which could question the same trading activity without any form of control carried out so far by different exchanges. With hindsight it can be said that the classic news of the ETF listed on Wall Street (remember BITO?) Was the good excuse to switch cryptocurrency from strong to weak hands.

Borrowing money is more expensive and with an asset that loses more than 50% and the margin calls that flock the game risks becoming dangerous. This explains the reason for many sales in this period, which are also creating some interesting prospects as the substantial rebound on Friday testifies.

From a graphical point of view, the prices of the first virtual currency by capitalization are quickly heading towards the lows of June 2020 at an altitude of 29,000 dollars. After the illusory high of $ 70,000, the fall in price has been almost uninterrupted, with the weekly RSI pointing to oversold.

Why is this good news? Because in 2018 and 2015 (coincidentally two moments of strong stress for the stock market) a weekly oversold was fundamental in intercepting a primary low for Bitcoin. We are currently around 38 on the oscillator, but a final leg down (and below $ 30,000) would help reach an entry point with less risk.

Ethereum: technical analysis and trading levels

Who is disappointing even more is Ethereum. We also saw an illusory high at the end of the year for ETH, just under $ 5,000, but here too the fall was vertical. The uptrendline in existence since November 2020 has been under pressure, breached to the downside, recovered and now again under discussion.

If this implies an acceleration in sales, for Ethereum there would be no great protection net up to the $ 1,700 area, where the double lows of June and July 2021 are positioned. The ongoing rebound is all to be followed. Being able to recover those moving averages that today act as resistance represents the most immediate test. Afterwards the buyers will have to show what they are made of.

Do you want to learn how to invest with cryptocurrencies and NFTs? Click here