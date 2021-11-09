Bitcoin and Ethereum with the highest daily closings in history

Bitcoin, record daily close

Bitcoin’s price recorded the highest daily candle close in the history of the asset on Monday and BTC finished the day at + $ 4,266.90.

The 1 day BTC / USD chart below swimmax shows the strong momentum that the BTC price recorded on Sunday before the close of the weekly candle.

The price of BTC has come out of a bullish flag dating back to late October and this positive momentum was brought into Monday’s session. Bitcoin’s price reached a session high on Monday of $ 67,713.

With the aggregate market capital that broke $ 3 trillion for the first time in the history of the asset class already this week, the bulls of BTC appear to be solidly in control and point to further hikes.

Bearish BTC market participants really need to delay the price below $ 60k and within the bearish flag structure shown in the chart below. If they manage to break out of the $ 60k level, the bears next target is to break out of $ 57,549 to the downside.

However, the Bitcoin bulls now have solid support resistance at the $ 57.5k level after first carving the support resistance last week – if the bears manage to break out of this level, it will be a pivotal moment for the fate of this cycle.

The 24-hour BTC price range is $ 63,632- $ 67,713 and the 7-day range is $ 60,493- $ 67,713. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 15,177- $ 67,713.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 15,496.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 61,128.

Bitcoin [+6.75%] closed its daily candle with a value of 67,526 dollars and in green figures for a third consecutive day.

Ethereum analysis

The price of Ether also reached new all-time highs during the candle daily on Monday and hit a Monday session high of $ 4,833. ETH closed its daily candle at $ +196.36.

The ETH / USD 1 day chart below of caselinben illustrates where the price of Ether stands during this new phase of price discovery. Overhead targets are now $ 5k, $ 5.2k, and $ 5.5k on the daily time frame for ETH bulls.

Conversely, the Ether bears are looking to push ETH back below $ 4,625 and inevitably to the $ 4.5k level, which is a major inflection level in this region.

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 4,642- $ 4,833 and the 7-day price range is $ 4,303- $ 4,833. The 52-week Ether price range is $ 443.72- $ 4,833.

The price of ETH on this date in 2020 was $ 455.36.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 4,120.

Ether [+4.26%] closed its daily candle on Monday with a value of $ 4,808.09 and in green figures for a third consecutive day.

Avalanche analysis

Avalanche’s price also rose considerably on Monday and also had its highest daily candle close of all time. AVAX finished Monday’s daily candle + $ 3.46.

The 4-hour AVAX / USD chart below from Mboersma0324 shows AVAX’s reverse head and shoulders pattern and AVAX bulls’ bullish targets now that it has broken above its former ATH of $ 79.05.

AVAX’s bullish targets are $ 94.6, $ 100, $ 105 and $ 110. Bearish AVAX market participants are hoping to send AVAX back below the 0.618 fib level and eventually below $ 79.05, a major decline level.

AVAX’s 24-hour price range is $ 85.01- $ 96.46 and the 7-day price range is $ 64.44- $ 96.46. AVAX’s 52-week price range is $ 2.82- $ 96.46.

Avalanche’s price on this date last year was $ 3.41.

The average price of AVAX over the past 30 days is $ 65.69.

Avalanche [+3.95%] closed its daily candle on Wednesday with a value of 91 dollars and in green figures for the third day in a row.