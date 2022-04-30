Bitcoin and Etherum Recover on Widespread Stock Market Rises! Risk wakes up Can they keep going up?

photo freepik.com

A fairly hectic session in the stock markets and positive for Bitcoin and Etherum that took off thanks to the rises that were caused in the vast majority of indices and especially the Nasdaq 100, this is something that encourages market participants to look for purchases .

Bitcoin struggles to break the 40,000 zone

The price of bitcoin on April 28 had a minimum of 39,317 usd and a maximum of 40,500 usd, currently the price is in the balance zone of that small range and what the vast majority of market participants have been analyzing is that the price is forming an ascending channel in 5-minute charts and can generate short and long opportunities, when these narrow and multi-hour ranges are formed, they are usually used by those who do intraday, the price forms the ascending channel from the session April 27 forming higher and lower lows, the price can find a zone of buyers at the lows of the April 28 session at 39,317 usd and go in search of the highs of the same date in the 40,500 usd and if you break that area, go in search of 40,800 usd and it can be a key area to stop buying and wait for corrections, as can be seen in the following chart:

BTC/USD chart in 5-minute time frame-source tradingview

The price of Etherum is in an equilibrium zone.

Etherum against the US dollar is still below $3,000 but had a positive session on April 28 in which it had a low of $2,854 and a high of $2,980, the price may find market participants shorting on the zone of the highs of the week at 3038 usd, from a structural point of view the price is forming a kind of consolidation channel and we must be aware of breaks in the key support and resistance zones, the probability for the The moment favors breaking the support zone and looking for new ones, since the US dollar may experience more increases due to interest rate increases, but if this does not happen, the probability from the fundamental perspective will change to purchases in favor of etherum, the reserve The federal government may surprise us and change its aggressive tone to a more accommodating one with the equity markets, since the United States economy is not doing well and if they continue to be aggressive they advance would tarry the economic recession.

ETH/USD chart in 5-minute time frame-source tradingview