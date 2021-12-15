News

bitcoin and home mining, two conferences on 20 and 21 December – Sanremonews.it

In Sanremo at the “Bitcoin House” in Corso Marconi, a series of conferences on how to produce / extract Bitcoin will take place on Monday 20 December and Tuesday 21 December: from “home” mining to “industrial” mining. “Speakers are some of the leading experts in the Crypto sector and the listening sessions are scheduled at any time and in several rooms, from 10 in the morning to 22 in the evening. To choose the day and time you prefer, just book at 340 800 70 00 “- underline the organizers.

“The term mining means to dig, extract and derives from the English word” mine “, mine. This happy expression leads us to Bitcoin mining, that is to say the production / extraction of Bitcoin through hard computer work, which exploits the computing capabilities of computer. In “home” mining, a user makes their PC and home electricity available to mine Bitcoin and is rewarded for it. – they explain – However, “home” mining can be disadvantageous due to the powerful machinery and high energy costs that the process requires. To obviate these critical issues we think of “industrial” Mining, which allows you to rent portions of servers and CPUs generally located in cold countries or where energy costs less, to undermine at a cost certainly reduced and therefore advantageous “.

“At the beginning, in 2008, mining was reserved only for real experts or” geniuses “of the Computer, but today it is within everyone’s reach, in our team of miners, for example, there is one who is 97 years old! The problem is that people just don’t know how to mine and very often wrong information arrives. We put two days at our disposal to give everyone detailed and precise information on home and industrial mining … “- conclude the organizers

