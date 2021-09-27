Bitcoin and illegal cryptocurrencies for the Chinese Central Bank: what will happen to prices now?

The Chinese Central Bank’s squeeze on cryptocurrencies is completed. For the PboC, digital currencies “are not legal and should not and cannot be used as a market currency”

The circle really seems to have come full circle. In fact, at the end of last week, the Chinese Central Bank literally shook the world of cryptocurrencies by stating, in clear words, that the crypto-assets are not legal. A very tough stance that should not surprise us, however. For months, in fact, the Chinese authorities have started a real one crusade against Bitcoin and other altoins.

The first sign of the showdown came with the adoption of a series of rules aimed at discouraging the Bitcoin mining on the territory of the Republic.

Already in that circumstance, the Bitcoin price he had sunk with investors aware that this would only be the first step in China’s “no” to cryptocurrencies. The same reaction occurred in recent days after the announcement of the new stetta which, according to some experts, could be the decisive one.

In practice the People’s Bank of China, the national bank of China, has banned all financial institutions, payment companies and internet businesses from carrying out cryptocurrency trading. With this in mind, the authority also announced constant monitoring throughout the sector also in relation to actions related to blockchains. In other words, therefore, not only has a ban on trading been introduced but at the same time the launch of a campaign of controls and therefore of repression has also been announced.

The response of the markets to the Chinese ban

The news of the Chinese stop to cryptocurrencies had a wide impact on the financial world and the consequences were not long in coming. On the day of the announcement of the PobC, Bitcoin, the queen of cryptocurrencies, it lost 2.76 percent, thus falling to $ 42,580. Even worse was the second most important cryptocurrency, Ethereum, which fell by 6.49 percent, reached $ 2,888, putting an end to a series of rises that had characterized the last few sessions.

As often happens, thenegative trend of Bitcoin influenced that of other altcoins. The sales were mainly targeted by XRP (-7 percent on the day of the Chinese announcement) and Cardano (-3.7 percent).

After the sharp correction, investors have therefore tried to better rationalize what happened and, proof of this change of approach, is the fact that the value of Bitcoin today has dropped to just under $ 44,000 as can be seen from the graph above. . The rise rewarded those traders who had decided to buy Bitcoin at lower prices.

China bans cryptocurrencies: what the PboC ban implies

Already at the beginning of 2021, China had expressed its position of opposition to cryptocurrencies. As we anticipated earlier, the Chinese central bank did not even hide its intentions by announcing a tightening of the mining regulation which had unleashed a massive sell-off on digital currencies. According to the central bank, cryptocurrencies they are not fiat currencies and cannot circulate on the market.

The deputy director of the Financial Consumer Rights Protection Bureau, Yin Youpin who reminded that crypto-assets have no real value, adding that interested citizens must take a cautious approach.

From words to deeds with the People’s Bank of China which said it was ready to block sites and apps related to investing in digital currencies.

In the statement released by the Chinese central bank it can be read that virtual currencies such as Bitcoin, Ether and Tether have their main characteristic in being issued by non-monetary authorities through the use of encryption technologies and distributed accounts. For this reason, these currencies cannot be used on the market.

The opinions of the experts

Digital currencies have accustomed investors to continuous fluctuations in the market that are exploited for trading. The move by the Chinese Central Bank confirms that this fluctuating trend also recurs at the political level.

After the opening of some countries to a official recognition of Bitcoin (El Salvador has recently attributed legal tender to BTC) now it is the most populous state in the world to take the field with an attitude diametrically opposite to that of the countries that have opened up to the sector: no lagal value to cryptocurrencies which are actually completely illegal to because of their characteristics.

This gulf in the approach to the sector confirms that the future of digital currencies is very difficult to predict, given such different news. As highlighted by Joseph Edwards of Enigma Securities: “The crypto markets are experiencing a fragile situation and this type of decline is emblematic“. According to the analyst there would also be a”some degree of panic in the air“which influences the values.

Less pessimistic Craig Erlam, Senior analyst for UK and Oanda's EMEA, according to which, despite the negative impact of the news, Bitcoin passed the test on this occasion, but may not be so lucky in the future. Currently, added Erlam, Bitcoin has found some resistance at $ 44 and this could also open the door to a bearish evolution.

Completely different is the opinion of Freddie Williams of GlobalBlock according to which it has already happened so many times in the past that China banned activities on cryptocurrencies. However, experience teaches that the Chinese blockades (and repression) have not prevented the adoption of Bitcoin and the bull run of the cryptocurrency sector.

China effect on cryptocurrency prices: eToro’s opinion

But what is the effect that the Chinese central bank’s decision can have on cryptocurrency prices? According to Simon Peters, eToro’s cryptoasset analyst, it is clear that cryptocurrencies cannot be immune to permutations.

Already at the beginning of the week, the Evergrande crisis had also unnerved the digital asset market. On Friday came the news of Beijing’s veto on cryptocurrency transactions. Although such an announcement was taken for granted, the markets reacted with a strong sell-off across the sector due to concern about what could be the effects of the Beijing move on the global adoption of cryptocurrencies. Peters rightly pointed out that due to the Chinese stop, one seventh of the world’s population is now officially excluded from the cryptocurrency market.

As for the effects on prices, Bitcoin had already fallen below 30 thousand dollars in May due to the Chinese stop to mining. Subsequently, however, prices have recovered.

As for the effects on prices, Bitcoin had already fallen below 30 thousand dollars in May due to the Chinese stop to mining. Subsequently, however, prices have recovered.

That said, the decline recorded this week in the wake of the latest Chinese cryptocurrency tightening can be seen as an opportunity to build portfolios at lower prices for long-term investors. Peters also recommended to every crypto-investor not to let themselves be too influenced by these short-term movements trying, on the contrary, to avoid being prey to fear.

