Bitcoin and markets at the mercy of the Fed

Yet Fed on the path of Bitcoin and of cryptocurrencies? In a way, yes, although in reality things are a little more complicated than that.

A Powell that from the press release released 30 minutes before the conference had appeared as static, at least compared to what was said in December, and then partially terrorized the markets (including the equity ones), when he was the one to speak.

Powell talks and the markets shake: a guide to understanding how to move in 2022 on Bitcoin

From March, tapering and soon also interest rates

THE taxi controlled by Federal Reserve remained unchanged. This is the first fact that emerged from yesterday and that had pushed up Bitcoin and that it had allowed him to reach altitude $ 38,900. Quote then quickly lost in the usual trading phase a lot volatile which follows the announcements of the most important central bank in the world.

Rates still flat, but stormy promises

But what specifically happened and what is it terrifying markets, not just those of cryptocurrencies, but also those equity. However, confirmations arrived, but once again a words, of what the central bank will do in the coming months.

March is the decisive month for tapering

With a time horizon for the cessation of purchases of securities of sovereign debt which now becomes clear (and rather close in time). It is a measure of which Powell he had already spoken clearly in December, but that perhaps not everyone expected, especially due to the turbulence of the markets, so close in time.

However, this is certainly not the most worrying decision for the stock exchanges nor for the market of cryptocurrencies. We continue to talk about rates and these will be the future bugbear of the markets.

“The conditions for raising interest rates will soon“

Powell basically repeated what he said a month ago, a December. In fact, there would be conditions for raise rates soon. A move that will serve to try to contain inflation, which now by the same admission of Fed is to be considered as out of control.

Inflation is now the Fed’s main concern

Higher rates, dollar rising in relative value and down virtually all asset that are priced there, that is, all the financial assets of the financial world that matters. But if there was nothing new in the words of Powell, because the markets continued to lose ground? All this, then, after a quick boom from market which he had even brought $ BTC towards altitude $ 39,000. It is about expectations, of which we have already spoken and which will deserve further study.

Markets move on expectations

Expectations that should be clear by now: Fed it will be able to raise the rates related to the economy USE even several times during the year. A reaction, however, and we take full responsibility for it, bordering on hysteria, for a whole series of considerations that we will make together with you.

We’ve known about badgers for a long time

Despite for example the ECB in Europe is definitely more dovish, or less aggressive (it has not yet talked about the possibility of raising rates), the question USA rates has been on the table for several weeks now.

It was not the first time yesterday Powell confirmed that the conditions for raising interest rates are now being met. Specifically we are talking about full employment practically achieved and of a good level of economic activity. Something that leaves room for Fed to move with greater freedom (or maybe not, because as we will see later there are also purely political issues to take into consideration).

No, there will be no 6-7 rate hikes

As had actually been estimated by various analysis agencies and by various market operators. It would seem unlikely to see so many upward tweaks, even if only of a quarter of a percentage point. In all likelihood, the return to interest rates pre-crisis, if there ever is, it will be more gradual.

The political question is equally important

They have been bombarding us for decades on the independence of the central bank, at least in economically developed countries, with respect to politics. In reality, things are more complicated than that, and the Fed will still have to find political support to proceed on this path of reducing inflation.

The license plate presidency Joe Biden would not seem to agree with an attitude particularly hawkish from Fed – and this is no longer a mystery. Higher rates mean less employment, less growth and even greater difficulty, indirectly, for exports. A situation that no president, in any country in the world, would like to face. It will also be a political battle, and that’s not necessarily the case Fed you inspire it.

No, inflation isn’t the only factor at stake for the Fed

It is worth adding to this analysis of ours, which deals with Bitcoin In the macro context that is taking shape, some further elements.

Fed space is actually very tight

Inflation may not be the only factor to consider for federal central bank. As we have seen above, there are actually also political considerations to be made, which may not necessarily be able to prevail.

Hawkish and dovish to define Fed behavior

Markets have already torpedoed the Fed

In the sense that they have proven to be very reactive towards any kind of hint of a squeeze. We can imagine these movements as a kind of war and threat. Self Fed will be too determined to cut inflation, the markets have amply shown that they are ready to collapse.

A struggle within the US economy that narrows the field of freedom from Federal Reserve. Another factor within an already very complex situation, to which electoral issues can only be added.

Many seem to forget that the 2022 it will also be the year of midterms, elections that will renew one third of the Senate, the Congress and also i 2/3 of the governors of the individual states. Important elections, which no one can afford to lose, much less one presidency relatively weak like that of Joe Biden. Another factor of complexity to add to a situation that is already very difficult for analysts to read.

Beyond Bitcoin: what will happen to other cryptocurrencies?

What will happen to the others cryptocurrencies? In such a macro situation it is difficult to imagine that Ethereum, but also Cardano and the other main ecosystems differ greatly from the general market trend.

Sara Bitcoin to do from forerunner and more generally to drive the market. Always reminding us of the fundamental law that animates the markets and perhaps every activity of man, or that of diminishing returns: every bugbear agitated by Fed it will have progressively smaller effects. Unless there are sensational surprises, the sea could begin to calm down.