Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will be legal tender

El Salvador officially became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as its official currency, purchasing 400 Bitcoins or approximately 20 million Dollars. This is becoming a important precedent for other countries such as Panama, where Congressman Gabriel Silva presented a major cryptocurrency bill.

The announcement came directly via Twitter with a dedicated video, where Panamanian MP Gabriel Silva showed his enthusiasm for this bill, available for full reading via the Google Drive link attached to the tweet: “Today we present the cryptocurrency law to you. We try to make Panama a compatible country with blockchain, cryptocurrencies and the Internet. This has the potential to create thousands of jobs, attract investment and make government transparent “.

The bill seems much more complex than the measure seen in the case of El Salvador: Gabriel Silva spoke in detail about the intention of make more cryptocurrencies different legal tender, while exploring the possible use of blockchain technology for identification services and much more. We talk about “Innovation support”, creation of many more jobs, decentralization, government transparency and much more.

A similar intent was also seen in Cuba, where the government published a resolution in the Official Gazette to start work towards the recognition and use of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as legal currency, with the aim of allowing the financial inclusion of thousands of people who work in the underground economy.

Meantime, the El Salvador effect on the cryptocurrency world quickly ran out: after major initial growth, Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies plummeted in value.